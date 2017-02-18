Classifieds – Feb. 16

Announcements

JOIN US – ALL ARE WELCOME! The Big Horn Basque Club is hosting the North American Basque Organization Annual Convention, July 21-23, 2017 in Buffalo, WY.

For Rent

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental – Out of town, $800/month, 307-746-8714.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: The Wyoming PBS Foundation Board of Directors is seeking a dynamic, energetic, organized, and successful executive officer and development director. Extensive travel throughout Wyoming and regular visits to the Foundation office in Riverton are required. More information can be found at wyomingpbs.org/jobs. Submit letter of interest and resume to Terry Dugas, Wyoming PBS General Manager, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton, WY 82501 or to tdugas@cwc.edu

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est 2001) seeks full-time customer service agents. Work online from home. $12/$20 hourly. Management experience a plus. Some evenings/weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Livestock

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Classified Ads are a great deal at just 35¢ per word ($5 minimum per week)

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

HAVE SOMETHING TO SELL? WANT TO ANNOUNCE YOUR SPECIAL EVENT? Reach over 361,000 Wyoming people with a single classified ad when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper for details.

Wanted

ATTENTION HUNTERS, TRAPPERS and fur harvesters. Petska Fur buying all fur bearers, especially interested in heavy cats, coyotes, fox, elk/deerhides and antler. 308-750-0700, www.petskafur.net.