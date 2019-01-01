Classifieds – Dec. 27

Automobiles

Have bad CREDIT? Need a VEHICLE? I’m STEVIE BARRY and will get you in a vehicle! TEXT or CALL (307) 431-8252 ASAP!

For Rent

2+ Bedroom 1 Bath Trailer. $650/mo, water, sewer and garbage included. No smoking. Pet allowed upon approval with a pet deposit and additional $25/mo. Call or text 605-641-1287.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance. Small pet welcome. 307-257-3184 or 307-290-2152.

1 Bedroom 2 Bath House – $600 + utilities and security deposit, 283-2284.

Apartment, 2 bedroom, full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, washer/dryer hookup, full car insulated garage, efficiency heating, yard. No Pets. $650 per month. Call 307-283-2769.

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment. Upstairs, $600 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Hay For Sale – 1400-1500# grass, round bales, call evenings 307-467-5427.

Help Wanted

Bartender Needed at the Dime Horseshoe Bar, Sundance. Wage DOE. Please apply in person.

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1, THERMOPOLIS, is accepting applications for elementary (K-4) and 5th grade (with science emphasis) classroom teachers. Start date August 2019. Apply online at www.hotsprings1.org,

Employment. Position open until filled. EOE.

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

