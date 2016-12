Classifieds – Dec. 22

For Rent

2 Bedroom House – No pets, 307-290-3878.

3 Bed 2 Bath double-wide with garden tub at Vista West, 283-2842.

2 Bed 1 Bath at Vista West, 283-2842.

House For Rent – 2 bedroom, 1 bath, $600/month + utilities, call 283-2284, Sundance.

2 Bedroom Trailer – $400/mo. includes garbage and water, large yard, Beulah WY, 307-290-0411, leave message.

2 bedroom apartment in Sundance. May allow a pet. Call 307-283-1446 or 307-257-3184 or 307-290-2152.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment. No smoking, no pets. Renter pays electricity, TV, phone. $650 and $700/ month. Call 290-2112, 290-2032.

Office Space – Approx. 700 sq. ft., which includes 3 offices and storage space. Call 283-3696 and leave a message.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

STORAGE UNITS – For a limited time only, pay 5 months get 6th month free, 283-3696, leave message.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Beef – Processed and ready for your freezer. Individual retail cuts and bundles available at all times. Call Turbivilles at 283-1229.

Dry, split pine firewood for sale. Call Mike Hooper, Sundance, 307-629-1155.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,580.00; 30x40x10-$9,166.00; 35x56x12-$13,959.00; 40x64x14-$17,848.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

FREMONT COUNTY School District No. 25 Riverton, Wyoming position open immediately: Early Childhood Liaison. If interested in obtaining information, please contact: Riverton Workforce Services 422 E. Fremont, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/ Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – WY CASA Network is accepting applications for the Executive Director. BA/BS or equivalent education/work experience in social work or related field. Knowledge/experience with children preferred. Salary: $38-40K, DOE. Send resume to: Director, CASA of Natrona County, 1701 East “E” Street, Ste. 120, Casper, WY 82601 by 1/6/17, 5 p.m. Full job description can be seen at http://wycasanetwork.org/

QUALITY TRANSPORTATION IS HIRING Maintenance Mechanics and CDL-A Drivers. Locations in Nevada. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE. Call 775-635-2443 or www.qtinv.net for application.

Sharon’s Home Health is looking for an office RN and a field RN. For more info call 307-756-3344.

Livestock

Cow and Sheep Hay for sale – starting at $115/ton, 308-631-7878.

Notices

Professional Services

Affordable Tree Service – Trimming, clean-up and removal, 307-941-0193.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.