Classifieds – Dec. 20

Automobiles

Have bad CREDIT? Need a VEHICLE? I’m STEVIE BARRY and will get you in a vehicle! TEXT or CALL (307) 431-8252 ASAP!

For Rent

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance. Small pet welcome. 307-257-3184 or 307-290-2152.

1 Bedroom 2 Bath House – $600 + utilities and security deposit, 283-2284.

Apartment, 2 bedroom, full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, washer/dryer hookup, full car insulated garage, efficiency heating, yard. No Pets. $650 per month. Call 307-283-2769.

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment. Upstairs, $600 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

Help Wanted

Bartender Needed at the Dime Horseshoe Bar, Sundance. Wage DOE. Please apply in person.

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Library Aide, Moorcroft Branch Library. Up to 19 hours/week. Send resume to Pam Jespersen at PO Box 10, Moorcroft, WY 82721 or call (307) 756-3232 for more information.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Notices

KNOW WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENT IS UP TO! For all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers, visit: www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy. Government meetings, spending, bids and more!

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Wanted

ATTENTION HUNTERS/fur harvesters. Petska Fur running routes in your area. Actively seeking coyotes, lynxcats, fox, deer/elk hides and antler. Coyote market exceptional. (308) 750-0700, www.petskafur.net.