Classifieds – Aug. 30

Announcements

FOOD/CRAFT VENDORS WANTED FOR the Upton Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival to be held Saturday, September 8 in the Upton City Park. Auto parts vendors also welcome. $25.00 booth fee. Call Mary Bickett at 468-2446 or Lisa LeVasseur at 468-2642 for an application.

For Rent

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-290-2152 or 307-257-3184.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

1990 KOMFORT Motor Home. 36’ long, 454 Chevy motor. For sale or trade. Hunting and packing equipment (enough to outfit 8 people). 307-850-2764.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

GARAGE SALE, Sept. 1-2 and 8-9 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Class A motorhome, pickup truck, these ATV items, fencing cart, log skidder, eight saddle rack cart, driveway grader, 2015 ATV 4×4, many antiques, plus too much to list. Text or phone for info and pictures 307-281-1849. 216 Vista Lane, Vista West subdivision, Sundance, WY.

Friday, August 31, 2 to 6 and Saturday, September 1, 8 – 3. Lots of horse equipment — halters, saddle blankets, winter blankets, Antique furniture, dog and pet supplies, household items and more. 45 Humphrey Road, Sundance WY. Exit 185, turn W on Hwy 14, go 1 mile turn right on Warren Peak Road, go 2 miles to Vista West, turn right on Humphrey road – watch for sign.

Help Wanted

Crook County Senior Services, Incorporated has the following employment opportunities available: Part-time Homemaker, Part-time Hulett Site Manager. Applicants must have a clean driving record, a valid Wyoming driver’s license, be able to pass a background check, and pass FTA drug and alcohol screening. Experience working with the public, older adults and/or persons with disabilities is preferred. Application packets are available at CCSS, Inc. – 321 East Main Street, Sundance or call Jana at 283-1711. Positions are open until filled. EOE.

CROOK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A COUNTY PREVENTION SPECIALIST: This grant funded position is responsible for coordinating and carrying out Alcohol, Tobacco, Drug and Suicide prevention activities under the direction of the Public Health Nurse Manager for Crook County. Full job description, salary/benefit and application requirements can be found in Job Openings at http://www.crookcounty.wy.gov or picked up at Crook County Public Health.

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

Temporary Housekeepers need to get through hunting season. Sept. through Nov., mornings only. If interested, please apply at the Bearlodge or Deer Lodge Motel, ask for Leigh or Crystal.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Notices

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Pets

Attention: Hunters and Golden Retriever Lovers – AKC Golden Retriever pups, sire and dam excellent hunters and family dogs, $700, call for more info 307-283-1284.

Professional Services

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.