Classifieds – Aug. 23

Announcements

Gun Show – Weston County Senior Citizens Center, August 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; August 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. For more information, call 307-746-4010.

FOOD/CRAFT VENDORS WANTED FOR the Upton Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Festival to be held Saturday, September 8 in the Upton City Park. Auto parts vendors also welcome. $25.00 booth fee. Call Mary Bickett at 468-2446 or Lisa LeVasseur at 468-2642 for an application.

12th Annual Old West Show – Aug 24-26, Hulett Wyoming Civic Center. Cowboy, Indian artifacts, guns, antique and homesteader items. Free admission and appraisals. Dealers wanted, $25 a table. 307-467-5668, 605-892-5324.

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance, two mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, no dogs, laundry facility available, reasonable rent, month-to-month basis, 307-283-2477.

Rooms for Rent in Sundance – Reasonable rates, by the day/week/month, 307-283-2477.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-290-2152 or 307-257-3184.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Electric wood splitter – small, used very little. TV 32”. 2011 Hyundai Sonata. 281-1888.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

MULTI FAMILY YARD SALE – Fri. 8/24 from 4-7 p.m., Sat. 8/25 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 8/26 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 60 Longabaugh Road, Sundance. Fifth-wheel camper, camping equipment and tools, household, clothes, misc. Something for everyone.

Yard Sale – Beulah next to steakhouse, Saturday, August 25, 8-3. Tools, welders, home meat processing equipment, smoker, John Deere mower, movies, clothes, ect.

Help Wanted

Longhorn Saloon & Grill is accepting applications for servers and kitchen help. Please apply on site at 214 E Main Street or call 307-283-3644 for more information.

Four Aces Contracting is now accepting applications for laborers. Wage DOE. Call Jay, 307-746-5760.

Temporary Housekeepers need to get through hunting season. Sept. through Nov., mornings only. If interested, please apply at the Bearlodge or Deer Lodge Motel, ask for Leigh or Crystal.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Positions open for the 18-19 School Year: ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER at High School. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Position open immediately: Part-time Bus Driver/Part-time Warehouse Assistant (Combined position is full-time, insurance eligible position. Must have or be able to acquire CDL license with P & S endorsements). IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Position open immediately: Title VI Cultural Resource Specialist (Will work with Native American students K-12. Office will be at Riverton Middle School). IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Notices

Pets

Attention: Hunters and Golden Retriever Lovers – AKC Golden Retriever pups, sire and dam excellent hunters and family dogs, $700, call for more info 307-283-1284.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.