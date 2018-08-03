Classifieds – Aug. 2

Announcements

Farmers Market: Thursday Night, 4-6 p.m. starting August 2nd by Sundance State Bank parking lot. No cost to vendors, need to call 283-1919 for details. Beets, beans, cherries, spaghetti sauce, peppers, Naked Bee Products NOW, more vegetables coming soon.

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance, two mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, no dogs, laundry facility available, reasonable rent, 307-283-2477.

Rooms for Rent in Sundance – Reasonable rates, 307-283-2477.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

New Holland Bale Wagon 1033 in very good condition. Has been stored inside. John Deere 486 Baler. Tandem axle has been added. Machine in very good shape. Both machines have been stored inside a building. Serious inquiries only please. Frolander Ranch 307-283-2813.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

4 Tires: P275 65 R18 & large bird cage, 283-1059 or 290-1059.

Help Wanted

Full Time Position at Serendipity Floral. Apply at 218 North 3rd Street, 307-283-3722.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Positions open for the 18-19 School Year: ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER at High School. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501. 307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer

HEAVY DUTY DIESEL MECHANIC – Established construction company located in Sheridan, WY, is looking for the right individual to join our maintenance team. Minimum of 5 years’ experience with the focus being on OTR diesel trucks. Must have the ability to do complete overhauls, work independently or with a team. A current CDL with a Class A License and clean driving record required. This is a full-time, benefited position. Health insurance – retirement –paid holidays and vacation. Schedule is Monday–Friday with an occasional Saturday, approximately 50 hours per week. Pay is $34-$38 per hour. We are an EOE and Drug-Free Employer. Send Resume to: DIESEL TRUCK MECHANIC, PO BOX 476, SHERIDAN, WY 82801.

Notices

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Hail Repair – Steel roofs, windows, siding. Walsh Construction, 605-519-4218, licensed and insured.

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Wanted

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin, and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1 (800) 995-1217.