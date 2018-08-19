Classifieds – Aug. 16

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance, two mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, no dogs, laundry facility available, reasonable rent, month-to-month basis, 307-283-2477.

Rooms for Rent in Sundance – Reasonable rates, by the day/week/month, 307-283-2477.

Two Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Beulah – Large yards, pet/garden friendly, $250/month, includes water, garbage, septic. Newer mobile home preferred. 605-641-1499.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-290-2152 or 307-257-3184.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

Electric wood splitter – small, used very little. TV 32”. 2011 Hyundai Sonata. 281-1888.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Multi-family Garage Sale – Friday, August 17, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, August 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library meeting room. Vintage, household, seasonal, books and collectibles. Lots of free stuff and something for everyone!

Help Wanted

BUNNING TRANSFER IS HIRING EXPERIENCED CDL DRIVERS in Rock Springs and Guernsey. Sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits, and 401k. Call (303) 565-0418, ask for Mike Politi.

FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 25, RIVERTON, WYOMING. Position open for the 18-19 School Year: English/Language Arts Teacher at High School. IF INTERESTED IN OBTAINING INFORMATION OR APPLYING, PLEASE CONTACT: Riverton Workforce Services, Riverton, WY 82501.307-856-9231. Applications are received electronically at: http://www.applitrack.com/fremontcountysd/onlineapp/. Fremont County School District #25 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

Notices

Pets

Attention: Hunters and Golden Retriever Lovers – AKC Golden Retriever pups, sire and dam excellent hunters and family dogs, $700, call for more info 307-283-1284.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.