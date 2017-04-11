Classifieds – April 6

Announcements

EGG-stravaganza! Sat., April 8, 10 a.m., BRUNCH by Crook Co. Homemakers, Courthouse Basement. Free-will fundraiser. Enjoy HotXbuns, egg/meat dishes, decorated eggs, Colors4Kids. EGG-xtra fun for all ages! All welcome!

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 2 and 3 Bedroom mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, include air conditioner until gone. Rent starts at $395/month + utilities, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

2 Bed 1 Bath in Sundance – $750/month + utilities, 307-283-1024.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Very Nice, Clean, Small 2-Bedroom Home near park in Sundance. $375 + deposit and utilities, 283-3102.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

Aqua Pure Water Softener, new Shark Powered Lift-Away vacuum cleaner, dog kennel – used once 10’x10’x6’, Freedom 30 gun safe, Miller Thunderbolt welder 225 amp max. 307-281-1884.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

FOR SALE WESTERN NEBRASKA- 3×3 balers, 2011 Agco 2150 and 2002 Case 8575. 2009 MacDon 150 swather. John Deere 4650 and 4455 tractors. Mike 308-631-1345.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Sharon’s Home Health is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions for RNs and LPNs. Please call Helene or Lacey at 307-756-3344 for more information.

The Buffalo Jump Steakhouse in Beulah is Looking for Cooks! Experience required, wage DOE. Apply in person daily after 4 p.m.

Bartender Needed at the Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance. Wage DOE. Please apply in person.

Best Western Inn at Sundance is hiring housekeepers. Wage is $10/hour. Please apply at the hotel.

WE WILL TRAIN TECHNICIANS! Competitive pay and benefit package. Flexible working arrangements available. Email resume, cover letter and application to hr@rtcom.net. Visit www.rtcom.net. EOE.

Miscellaneous

URANIUM WORKERS AND NUCLEAR WEAPONS WORKERS (including Nevada Test Site and DOE National Lab Workers): You or your survivors may be entitled to $150-$400K from the United States. Call Attorney Hugh Stephens at 1-800-548-4494 for more information. RECA, EEOICPA and OWCP/FECA (Federal Workers Comp) claims, appeals, impairment ratings, Home Health Care – whether your claim has been accepted or denied. We can help. 2495 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214.

Notices

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

HAVE SOMETHING TO SELL? WANT TO ANNOUNCE YOUR SPECIAL EVENT? Reach over 366,000 Wyoming people with a single classified ad when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Wanted

ANTLER!!! PETSKA Fur spring antler, fur clean-up. Buying all grades deer/elk antler. No quantity too large/small. Competitive prices. Easy grade. www.petskafur.net, Facebook, gpetska@gmail.com, call/text Greg 308-750-0700.