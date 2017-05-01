Classifieds – April 27

Automobiles

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 2 Big Bedroom mobile home, $475/month + utilities, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 3 Bedroom 1½ bath mobile home, good location, $495/month + utilities, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

2 Bedroom House – No pets, 307-290-3878.

LOG HOME FOR RENT CARLILE, WY, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Dish Network, trash and water included in rent. $700 per month + $700 deposit. Call 307-756-3905 or 605-210-3315.

Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath – $750/month plus utilities, 283-1024.

Large Apartment – Great Location! 4 bedroom, 1½ bath, some appliances, no pets. $850/month + utilities, 283-3696, leave message.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

1970 Viking Slide In Over Cab Camper – Built in LPG appliances, mini kitchen, sleeps three, $500, 480-756-3479.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Join Our Team at Devils Tower Trading Post: Full and part-time snack bar positions available for the 2017 tourist season. Must be able to work various shifts including days, nights and weekends. Positive attitude required. To apply, please email resume to jimindevilstower@gmail.com or call 307-467-5295. Applications will also accepted in person Thursday through Monday between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EOE

WYOMING OFFICE OF TOURISM WELCOME CENTER SUPERVISOR – The Wyoming Office of Tourism is seeking a Welcome Center Supervisor to manage and oversee the Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center operations, programming and staff; and implementing visitor engagement strategies directly related to the Welcome Center experience. Full job description and application form are available at www.travelwyoming.com/industry. Applications are due end of business May 3, 2017.

Ranch Hand Needed – Must be able to drive tractor, work cattle and farming. 605-641-6588.

Need Someone to Mow and Trim very large yard seven miles west of Sundance. 283-2813.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collector. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

WYOMING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION – UniServ Director (Organizer) – Northwest Region. Deadline to apply is April 24. Bachelor’s degree required. More information at www.wyoea.org

Sharon’s Home Health is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions for RNs and LPNs. Please call Helene or Lacey at 307-756-3344 for more information.

NATIONAL EWP DRILLING IS LOOKING FOR DRILLERS and helpers. Must be 18 years old. To apply go to www.nationalewp.com/careers

Notices

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Real Estate

40 X 80 SHOP – 3 stall plus office space. Price reduced. Call 307-290-2840.

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Off Inyan Kara Road/ Crook County. 4 bedroom house, 2 bath stick built, stucco finished home on 35 acres with additional 40 acre option. Wood and tile floors throughout with zoned radiant heat and an attached heated 24/28 foot garage. Asking $525K. 307-756-3642.

Wanted

Wanted: A working, old electric or manual typewriter. Call 290-0122.