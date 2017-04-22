Classifieds – April 20

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: 1 Bedroom Apartment: Utilities furnished, no pets no smoking, $600/month, 307-756-2096.

Remodeled 2 Bed/1 Bath – $750/month plus utilities, 283-1024.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, f urnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several reasonably priced offi ce spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14 -$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Help Wanted

Join Our Team at Devils Tower Trading Post: Full and part-time snack bar positions available for the 2017 tourist season. Must be able to work various shifts including days, nights and weekends. Positive attitude required. To apply, please email resume to jimindevilstower@gmail.com or call 307-467-5295. Applications will also accepted in person Thursday through Monday between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EOE

Ranch Hand Needed – Must be able to drive tractor, work cattle and farming. 605-641-6588.

Need Someone to Mow and Trim very large yard seven miles west of Sundance. 283-2813.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WyomingPBS Foundation. The WyomingPBS Foundation seeks an Executive Director to secure major gifts, underwriting, grants and to increase membership for WyomingPBS. Extensive travel throughout Wyoming and regular visits to the Foundation office in Riverton are required. Maximum salary plus benefits allowance is $100K. Closes April 30, 2017. For more information, visit wyomingpbs.org/jobs. Submit letter of interest and resume to Terry Dugas, WyomingPBS General Manager, 2 660 Peck Ave., Riverton, WY 82501 or to tdugas@cwc.edu.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collector. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

WYOMING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION – UniServ Director (Organizer) – N orthwest Region. Deadline to apply is April 24. Bachelor’s degree required. More information at www.wyoea.org

Part-Time Carpentry Work – Hours and wage negotiable, 970-580-3939.

Sharon’s Home Health is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions for RNs and LPNs. Please call Helene or Lacey at 307-756-3344 for more information.

Notices

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you sendmoney or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Off Inyan Kara Road/ Crook County. 4 bedroom house, 2 bath stick built, stucco finished home on 35 acres with additional 40 acre option. Wood and tile floors throughout with zoned radiant heat and an attached heated 24/28 foot garage. Asking $525K. 307-756-3642.