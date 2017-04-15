Classifieds – April 13

Announcements

JOIN US – ALL ARE WELCOME! The Big Horn Basque Club is hosting the North American Basque Organization Annual Convention, July 21-23, 2017 in Buffalo, WY.

For Rent

For Rent in Sundance: Nice 2 and 3 Bedroom mobile homes, furnished or unfurnished, include air conditioner until gone. Rent starts at $395/month + utilities, 307-283-2477, 605-210-1127.

Available for rent near Keyhole – 2 bedroom apartment, washer/dryer, gas heat, owner pays electric, pets considered, $750 per month, 307-686-7327.

2 Bed 1 Bath in Sundance – $750/month + utilities, 307-283-1024.

2 Bedroom Apartment in Sundance (small pet welcome). Call 307-283-1446 or 307-290-0900.

Brand New Studio Apartments in Alva, furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

Retire in Aladdin – I have one trailer lot for rent, $120 per month includes garbage. Call 307-896-2226.

Look at This 2 Bed 1 Bath wraparound porch house for rent in town. $750/mo., no smoking, no pets, 307-281-0124.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – 307-283-2344.

For Rent or Lease – Several

reasonably priced office spaces available with parking. Mike 307-746-5764.

For Sale

CALL TODAY! WESTERN STAR BUILDINGS – 24x32x8-$6,950.00; 30x40x10-$9,714.00; 36x56x12-$14,801.00; 40x64x14-$18,940.00. Complete material packages with instructions. Experienced and insured crews available. 1-800-658-5565.

Aqua Pure Water Softener, new Shark Powered Lift-Away vacuum cleaner, dog kennel – used once 10’x10’x6’, Freedom 30 gun safe, Miller Thunderbolt welder 225 amp max. 307-281-1884.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Help Wanted

Part-Time Carpentry Work – Hours and wage negotiable, 970-580-3939.

Sharon’s Home Health is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions for RNs and LPNs. Please call Helene or Lacey at 307-756-3344 for more information.

The Buffalo Jump Steakhouse in Beulah is Looking for Cooks! Experience required, wage DOE. Apply in person daily after 4 p.m.

Bartender Needed at the Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance. Wage DOE. Please apply in person.

Best Western Inn at Sundance is hiring housekeepers. Wage is $10/hour. Please apply at the hotel.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR – SPEARFISH, SOUTH DAKOTA. City of Spearfish is accepting applications for a City Administrator. For information on this position, visit our website at www.cityofspearfish.com.

HEAVY HAUL OTR DRIVER CDL, RGN, experience required with minimum 5 year’s driving experience. State permit law knowledge a plus. Pay DOE. Call 307-371-2288.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST, Basin, WY – Gottsche Rehab. Diverse settings, dynamic work environment, competitive salary and benefits. 60-year-old non-profit company. Professional team. www.Gottsche.org.

SMART SALES AND LEASE (est. 2001) seeks full-time Collector. Work online from home. Spanish speaking a plus. ($12/$20 hr.). Some evenings, weekends. Resume, questions: careers@smartsalesandlease.com.

WYOMING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION – UniServ Director (Organizer) – Northwest Region. Deadline to apply is April 24. Bachelor’s degree required. More information at www.wyoea.org

Miscellaneous

VACATIONS: BUFFALO’S HISTORIC OCCIDENTAL HOTEL: “GET AWAY PACKAGE” for 2. Suite, champagne, dinner, breakfast. Come. Stay. Enjoy. $175.00. Cross country trails, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, shopping, walking and hiking. 1-307-684-0451.

Notices

URANIUM WORKERS AND NUCLEAR WEAPONS WORKERS (including Nevada Test Site and DOE National Lab Workers): You or your survivors may be entitled to $150-$400K from the United States. Call Attorney Hugh Stephens at 1-800-548-4494 for more information. RECA, EEOICPA and OWCP/FECA (Federal Workers Comp) claims, appeals, impairment ratings, Home Health Care – whether your claim has been accepted or denied. We can help. 2495 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214.

WHAT’S YOUR GOVERNMENT UP TO? Find out for yourself! Review public notices printed in all of Wyoming’s newspapers! Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

Professional Services

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER – Off Inyan Kara Road/ Crook County. 4 bedroom house, 2 bath stick built, stucco finished home on 35 acres with additional 40 acre option. Wood and tile floors throughout with zoned radiant heat and an attached heated 24/28 foot garage. Asking $525K. 307-756-3642.