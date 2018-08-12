Clarence Casados, 58 of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away on July 23, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Clarence was born on September 17, 1959, to Cipriano and Clara (Garcia) Casados in Taos, New Mexico. He was raised in Rawlins, Wyoming, and graduated from Rawlins High School.

He married Debbie Lemer on April 28, 2001, at St. Joseph Church in Spearfish. He was the Postmaster in Rawlins, Casper and Sundance WY for 31 years and has worked at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course for the last ten years. He loved riding his Harley, golfing, grilling, spending time with his grandchildren and watching the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Casados, Spearfish; daughters, Kimberly (Marty) Bergsjo, Logan, Utah, Jackie Dillman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Billie (Auston) Harris, Piedmont, South Dakota, Danielle (Rich) Kaumo, Rock Springs, Wyoming; sons, Justin (Hope) Casados, Logan and Derek Dillman, Grand Forks, North Dakota; grandchildren, Ashton Bergsjo, Kaylee Bergsjo, Kenzie Bergsjo, Ayden Harris, Aliyah Harris, Aubree Harris, Antone “AJ” Kaumo, Dia Kaumo, Samantha Casados, Cody Casados, Sara Casados; brothers, Vergil (Barbara) Casados, Andrew Casados, Bobby Casados; sister-in-law, Denise (Steve); nieces, Brittani, Megan, Lindsey Casados; and nephew, Cameron Casados. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cipriano and Clara Casados; and grandparents, Virgilio and Adelina Garcia.

Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, July 27, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rite of Committal at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com