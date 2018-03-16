City continues support of e-cycling program

By Sarah Pridgeon

This April, residents of Crook County will once again have the opportunity to get rid of their unwanted electronics free of charge. The Crook County Natural Resource District has tentatively scheduled its third annual e-cycling event for April 13 in Hulett and April 14 in Sundance.

The event has proven popular so far. Launched in 2016, Raesha Sell of CCNRD told the Sundance City Council last week that residents brought 8000 lbs of electronic waste to the first collection and around 6200 lbs last year.

Estimating that this year’s haul will sit at around 6000 lbs, Sell asked the Sundance City Council if it might be willing to sponsor the event once again with a donation of up to $1600; any funds not used would be returned to the city. The council agreed to act as sponsors in 2017 with a $1900 donation and, said Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz, budgeted to do the same this year.

The amount needed has dropped by $300 because CCNRD has some history of what items people will be bringing, said Sell. A motion was passed for the City of Sundance to continue its support of the program.

Once again this year, Sell said, anyone wishing to get rid of electronic items may dispose of up to 100 lbs free of charge. After that amount, CCNRD will charge exactly the amount that it will be charged at the disposal site in Denver, based on the type of product.

Cathode ray tube televisions will be charged at 55 cents per pound, most other waste is 35 cents per pound and batteries will be 25 cents per pound. Items will be sorted into these categories and weighed.

The electronic items will be hauled to an R-2 certified e-cycling company, where they will be dismantled and the parts used to make new products. Hard drives will be destroyed before their parts are recycled.

Electronics that can be disposed of at the event include televisions, computers, microwaves, vacuums, copiers, fax machines, stereos, printers, projectors, smoke detectors and small electronics. Items that cannot be disposed of include white goods, air conditioners, hazardous or radioactive waste and metal exercise equipment.

If you are unsure or would like further information, contact CCNRD at 283-2870 x4. The electronic recycling event in Sundance is expected to take place at the county fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 14.