Child developmental screenings available

The Wyoming Department of Health/ Behavioral Health Division and Crook County School District have made it possible for all families who have children under the age of six to received a free developmental screening. The statewide effort is known as the “1 Before 2” campaign. The Weston County Children’s Center/ Region III Developmental Services offers free screenings to ensure parent are aware of their child’s rate of development. All early intervention services provided by WCCC/ Region III are free.

Did you know?

A child’s vocabulary at the age of three is a predictor of vocabulary at age nine?

Two-year-olds begin the year with a vocabulary of approximately 200 words and end with approximately 1000 words or more.

Crook County School District #1 supports WCCC/ Region III financially in their effort to provide free developmental screenings to children birth to school age. Preparing your school begins early in life. Parents are urged to take advantage of free developmental screenings. Please call 746-3541 to arrange a screening appointment.

Annual child developmental screenings: