Charles Lawrence McAmis, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at his home in Hulett, Wyoming.

He was born on April 3, 1935, to Carp Sanders and Elizabeth May (Langdon) McAmis. He was the fourth of seven children.

Charles married Donna Huseby on June 16, 1953. To this union four children born: Wesley, Willis, Sherry and an infant son.

Charles was always a hard worker and an avid hunter and loved hunting with his sons. He was always willing to help anyone. He built many of the roads in the Bearlodge.

He was a member of the Baptist Church for many years.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son; his sisters, Nina and Marge; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Donna of Hulett; his sons, Wesley (Patsy) McAmis of Moorcroft and Willis (Missy) McAmis of Hulett; daughter, Sherry (Dale) Wood of Moorcroft, Wyoming; two sisters, Thelma Bradley and Beverly Reese; a brother, Bruce McAmis; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; and three step great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and inurnment will be held at 1 p.m., on December 9, 2017, at the Alva Cemetery at Alva, Wyoming.

Memorials in Charles’ name may be made to the Hulett Civic Center.

Cremation arrangements were under the care of the Fidler-Roberts-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, Wyoming.