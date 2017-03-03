Charles A. “Chuck Deluxe” Ruiz

A celebration of life for Charles A. Ruiz will be held March 4, 2017 at 3 p.m., at the Cam-Plex Frontier Hall in Gillette, Wyoming. Service will begin with prayer and Military Honor Guard. Following will be a celebration with music, food and drink. Friends are encouraged to share their stories on an open mic.

Charles A Ruiz, of Gillette passed away February 22, 2017, at Close to Home Hospice House. He was born November 15, 1949, in Flagstaff, Arizona, to the late Viola Olivia Amado Ruiz and Abraham Charles Ruiz. He was raised at Fort Huachuca until the family moved to Tucson. Charles graduated from Rincon High School in 1967.

He served in the US Army from December 1970 to Sept 1971. Proud and patriotic, one of Chuck’s favorite quotes from his father was “Son, above all things love your country.”

Chuck had many skills: construction laborer and equipment operator, horse wrangler, journeyman carpenter, telephone lineman. He married Maria Francine Wasserman in 1979 and attended college at California State University, Chico. Charles enjoyed a successful firewood sales business, working on small engine equipment, and cutting in the woods and orchards of Northern California. Chuck had a lifelong involvement with all kinds of motorcycles. Established Deluxe Motor Company in 1986 and was the Harley-Davidson dealer in Yuba City, California from 1986-1990. He soon became known as “Chuck Deluxe”. He was Executive Vice President of Cycom Business Systems, now known as Harley-Davidson Dealer Systems from 1990-1991. In 1992 he moved to Casper, Wyoming, to establish Deluxe Harley-Davidson, 1993 opened a second location in Gillette and in 2010 a third store in Sundance, Wyoming. Chuck loved being a motorcycle mechanic. He became a skilled machinist and built a successful performance cylinder head business. He was passionate about motorcycle dirt track racing. In 2017 he was honored by Harley-Davidson Motor Company with a 25 year Longevity Award.

Chuck is survived by his wife Maria; nieces, Phyllis Houston and Cindy Tucker. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma C. Saunders.

Memorials and Condolences may be sent to the family to Deluxe Harley Davidson, 3300 Conestoga Drive, Gillette, WY 82718. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.gillettememorialchapel.com or Deluxe Harley Davidson Facebook page.