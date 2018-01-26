CenturyLink meeting cancelled

Comments will still be accepted from affected customers

By Sarah Pridgeon

Beulah and Aladdin residents who were planning to attend a meeting on Monday about service problems with CenturyLink can still share their thoughts and comments with the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) before its recommendations are given to the Public Service Commission.

The OCA had intended to host a meeting in Sundance to gather public input regarding its efforts to reach a compromise with CenturyLink that could potentially see the telecommunications company provide upgrades that would solve the crackles, interrupted calls and outages that have plagued rural customers in Crook County for many years.

The OCA, a state-charted agency responsible for representing utility customers before the Public Service Commission, intervened when an investigation was opened into service problems in Crook County, Lusk and Wheatland. Recommendations from the consultants hired by the OCA suggested $5.5 million in network upgrades across the three areas and the OCA opened negotiations that also involve CenturyLink’s petition to be deregulated in rural areas of the state.

“Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, the OCA [was] unable to make the trip to Sundance,” said Bryce Freeman, Administrator and case representative.

“Because our recommendations are due to the Wyoming Public Service Commission on or before January 30, 2018, we will not be able to reschedule the meeting.”

However, Freeman invites customers still wishing to share their concerns and comments to do so before January 30 by calling 307-777-5742 or 307-777-5717 or emailing bryce.freeman@wyo.gov or ivan.williams@wyo.gov.