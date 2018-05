Celebrating achievement

Sunday evening’s commencement ceremony saw 23 Sundance High School seniors take the stage and collect their diplomas as their high school careers came to a close.

Senior Class President Xavier Eschedor (at right) welcomed the audiance to the program, followed by an address from this year’s Salutatorian Shelby Heaster (at left) and Valedictorian Teila McInerney (above).

Sundance High School Class of 2018 Scholarships and Awards

James Blakeman – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Braylon Brekke – Sheridan Admissions Scholarship, Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Xavier Eschedor – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Chase Fenlasen – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Katie Griggs – Lancer Incentive, Business and Technology Scholarship, Hathaway Opportunity

Shelby Heaster – Hathaway Honors, UW Trustees Scholars Award, Multicultural Pride Scholarship

Hope Marchant – Brenda Maynard Standing Tall Award, Hathaway Provisional Opportunity, Border Bonus, Crook County Republican Party Scholarship

Tacey Martin – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Braylan Materi – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity, Border Bonus, Humbert Hall Half Room Scholarship, Peter and Ruth Rolando-Zucco Scholarship

Teila McInerney – Harper Memorial Scholarship, Electa Chapter #5, OES, Scholarship, Devils Tower Natural History Association Scholarship, Hathaway Honors, Gillette College Athletic Scholarship, Gene and Bonnie S. Zuech Scholarship, Wyoming Scholars Award

Bailey Middleton – Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Molly O’Connor – Range Telephone Scholarship, DSU Athletic Scholarship, Tracy Motor/NAPA Auto Parts Scholarship, Hathaway Honors, DAR Youth Citizenship Award, Wyoming Coaches Association Scholarship

Luke Sullivan – Sheridan Admissions Scholarship, Texas Trail Cruisers Scholarship

Emma Tinsley – Harper Memorial Scholarship, Wyoming Scholars Award, Hathaway Performance, Gene and Bonnie S. Zuech Scholarship

Gabrielle Velder – Harper Memorial Scholarship, Powder River Energy Scholarship, Sheridan Admissions Scholarship, Hathaway Provisional Opportunity