Celebrating 50 years

(Sarah Pridgeon photo) What better way to celebrate a long-running Crook County business than through the music of another hometown success story? Moorcroft native turned national country music superstar Chancey Williams took the stage on Saturday night with his Younger Brothers Band at a street party in Sundance organized to mark the fiftieth birthday of Croell Redi-Mix. Main Street was packed with revelers enjoying a drink and a burger or a slice of pizza while they awaited the popular singer, who began his set by telling the crowd how pleased he was to perform in his home county and thanked Croell Redi-Mix for making it happen.