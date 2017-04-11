Celebrate National Library Week

Library adds iPad kiosk

A popular addition to the Crook County Library in Sundance is an iPad kiosk in their Children’s Section. The kiosk consists of three iPads mounted in locking cases attached to a table, preloaded with educational apps for presechool and elementary-age children. The iPads are permanently installed and cannot be removed from the library.

The iPads are preloaded with early childhood to elementary literacy, math and educational apps which create endless learning opportunities. Children cannot access the Internet through them.

The iPad kiosk was provided by the Gilbert Vondriska Memorial through our Crook County Library Foundation. The Vondriska Memorial was established by the children of Dr. Gilbert Vondriska, a local dentist in Sundance from 1969 to 1989. His children, Gil Jr. and Kimberly, donated money to the Crook County Library Foundation in memory of their father when he passed away and continue to fund the memorial with donations each year. The initial donation was used to fund the video corner in the Sundance library and their continuing donations are for educational videos and video equipment.

The Crook County Library Foundation is a nonprofit corporation formed by the library board in 1984 to “encourage and administer donations, memorials and endowments for library buildings, programs and specific needs of the public libraries in Crook County.”

You can support your library or the library system as a whole through donations to the Foundation – because of its 501(c)(3) status your donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Donations can be earmarked for a specific purpose or to benefit a specific library or as a memorial in memory of a loved one.

If you have any questions about the Foundation, or anything else related to the Library, please contact Jill Mackey at (307) 283-1006 or crookcountylib@rangeweb.net.

Activities planned for National Library Week:

Scholastic Book Fair April 10 to April 21.

Elementary class visits to check out books and shop the Book Fair April 10, 11, 12, 19, 20 and 21.

Easter Egg Hunt and Storytime at 10 a.m. on April 12.

Tim Velder program on the “George Sitts Manhunt” at 7 p.m. on April 21.

Friends of the Library Open House Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27.

University of Wyoming Art Museum’s Regional Touring Exhibition “Identity and Gender Roles: The North American Indian Photographs of Edward S. Curtis” on display the entire month of April.

Each month we have two book discussion groups meeting, for those interested in joining a group and talking about books. The Lunch Bunch meets the third Thursday at 11 a.m. and the Feeders Readers meets the fourth Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.