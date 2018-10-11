CCNRD – Sept. 12

Crook County Natural Resource District (CCNRD)

September 12, 2018 Regular Board Meeting Minutes

Call Meeting to Order

The Regular Board Meeting was called to order by Chairman, Wayne Garman at 12:13 pm at the Sundance USDA Service Center 117 S. 21st Street Sundance, WY 82729.

Attendance

Board: Wayne Garman, Ted Parsons, Lily Altaffer, Jennifer Hinkhouse & Wanda Burget

Employees: Sarah Anderson, Raesha Sell, Carmen Horne-McIntyre (Call in)

Guests: NRCS District Conservationist-Keela Deaton, FSA CED-Sarah Rytting

Guest Update:

NRCS-Keela presented 7 conservation plans that need signed. 1 Forestry, 5 Cover Crops and 1 HEL. She said, NRCS needs to be fully obligated by this Friday. She shared that a total of 8 RCPP contracts were signed for $147,838 for forestry projects this year. 1forestry EQIP contract was signed for $26,892.00. 972 forestry acres have been addressed. 6 Cover Crop applications for $314,907 to improve 1855 acres. 6 grazing land contracts were approved in the amount of $310,404 addressing 8904 acres. Total Money allocated in crook county = $800,041 on 11,691 acres.

Sarah Rytting stated that PLC payments are now being offered for Wheat, Barley and Oats.

Market Facilitation Program: Crops for the intended use of grain are eligible. Wheat is paying 14 cents per bushel. Wheat and Corn for grain is eligible.

Landowners in the Cement Ridge Area are eligible for the Emergency Conservation Program. Payments will be made for Debris removal and Fence repair replacement.

Open Issues to Discuss

Financials

The Board reviewed the checks drafted for the month of August 2018. Lily made a motion to pay the bills. The Board signed the checks and the corresponding Financial Voucher. The treasurer reconciled the bank account with quick books. The outstanding checks only consisted of the checks signed that day.

Minutes Ted made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. Lily seconded the motion. Motion was carried. Minutes were approved and signed as read.

Water Quality by Carmen & Raesha

Carmen reviewed the water quality monitoring data through August 30, 2018. She expressed that the rain events showed different correlations this year. The Belle Fourche River had higher concentrations of E. coli than Donkey Creek on average. Jennifer Hinkhouse shared that data from Campbell County shows a correlation between increased turbidity and increased E. Coli concentrations.

Raesha presented the payment applications for 4 completed water development projects. All 4 were signed for payment. Two new water development project designs were presented. Wanda made a motion to approve Dustin Buckmillers project. Ted seconded the motion. Motion carried. A motion was made to approve the Livingston Contract. Lily seconded the motion. Motion carried. Both contracts were signed as presented.

Raesha presented a request from a Landowner, asking for the Board to consider paying for greater depth than 200 feet due to the geology report indicating depth to water being 800 feet. Ted made a motion to table the discussion until more information could be provided on the amount of funding remaining.

Mr. Chairman signed the Lab funds intent to use letter to be submitted to WDA. Carmen shared that the CCNRD underwent an annual WQ audit this past month and we are waiting to receive the results. She also informed the board that the WDA WQ 2016-2018 grant has been zeroed out and a final report will be drafted soon.

Forest Health by Sarah

Sarah shared that the CCNRD will close out the Mountain Pine Beetle #4 grant at the end of September. A total of 682.89 acres has been thinned through 16 projects. She shared that MPB #5 money has been allocated, but not all projects were signed. 12 landowners will be assisted. A future MPB#6 grant may not be available this fall due to fire severity; however, State Forestry is still requesting proposals just in case the Governor decides to release funding. Fuels Mitigation: $45,000 will create the need for an amendment to our Forestry funding award which may require a budget amendment.

Joint Chiefs: An application is being drafted to submit this January for $350,000 on USFS property and private land to reduce fire fuels on a landscape scale. Projects would include forestry and water development projects. The funding will be allocated through NRCS.

Mill Levy Outcome Re-Cap Ted said we gained 13% of the votes. Wayne shared that the past budget request has been based on 1/3 of the votes. He asked the Board to consider asking for more funding in the future. Wayne shared that the WNRF will be working on securing a commissioner’s license to help the CCNRD raise funding for the forestry program. WACD has also encouraged us to consider sending out a letter, requesting financial support on a membership basis.

Employee Evaluations were tabled until the end of the meeting.

New Issues to Discuss

Area I Meeting September 18, 2018

Location: Moorcroft Town Center 101 S. Belle Fourche Ave Moorcroft, WY

Food: Nancy Feehan (Pulled Pork)

Attendance: 36 RSVP’s

Cost: $15.00 per person

Mr. Chairman signed the State Funding Criteria Paperwork in approval of previous outcomes.

Lily Altaffer volunteered to represent the CCNRD at the Gillette Madison Meeting September 17th from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Jennifer & Wayne plan to attend the WACD Convention in Evanston, WY.

Schedule:

Gillette/Madison Public Meeting Town Center, Moorcroft, WY, Monday 6:00- 8:00 PM

Area I Meeting September 18th Moorcroft Town Center Tuesday, 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Joint Corporations Meeting September 18th-19th Thermopolis, WY

Joint Ag September 27th-28th Powell, WY

Next Meeting: Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 12:00 pm at the Sundance USDA Service Center.

Ranch Profitability Workshop Series October 3rd, 17th & Nov. 7th & 28th 1:00-3:00pm Gillette, WY George Amos Memorial Building

National Conservation Planning Partnership (NCPP) Listening Session Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 Adobe Connect visit: http://nrcs.adobeconnect.com/ ncpp_and_you/.

Casper, WY 8:00 am- 4:00 pm Keela said that the meeting will be 1 of 5 in the nation.

WACD Convention, Evanston, WY Nov. 14th-16th

Watershed Conference Casper, WY February 20th-21st

Time Off Requests

The request was approved for Sarah to be 1 hour late on the 1st Thursday of every month during the school year.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A motion was made to enter executive session at 2:00 pm by Ted Parsons. Lily seconded the motion. Motion was carried. The Board conducted the annual employee evaluations.

The executive session was adjourned at 3:10 pm.

Other Business:

No other business was needed to be discussed.

The CCNRD Board Meeting was adjourned at 3:10 pm by Chairman Wayne Garman.