CCNRD – July 11

Crook County Natural Resource District (CCNRD)

Minutes from the Budget Hearing on July 11, 2018 at 12:00 pm

Call Budget Hearing to Order

The Budget Hearing was called to order by Chairman, Wayne Garman at 12:10 pm at the Sundance USDA Service Center to review the budget and accept questions regarding the new fiscal year budget.

Attendance

Board: Wayne Garman, Wanda Burget, Ted Parsons, Lily Altaffer

Employees: Sarah Anderson, Raesha Sell

Guests: Sarah Rytting informed us that Crook County residents can file for loss due to the most recent hail storm. They can file a claim with FSA until July 28th. The acreage reporting deadline is this upcoming Monday. The NAP deadline is Monday as well.Keela Deaton stated that Forestry applications are moving through the process. We have a new State Programs Coordinator. Our State Resource Con. took a job in Utah.

Minutes

The Board reviewed the minutes from the June 30, 2018 regular meeting. Mr. Parsons made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion.

Budget Review

Ms. Burget made a motion to approve the budget as presented with the additional changes. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion. Motion was carried. The Budget Hearing was closed at 2:30 pm following the recommendations made by Board of Supervisors.

Mr. Chairman called the special meeting, in conjunction with the Budget Hearing, to order at 2:30 pm at the Sundance USDA Service Center 117. S. 21st Street Sundance, WY 82729.

Open Issues to Discuss

Forestry Update: Sarah shared a map of the Black Buttes Forest project area which had a recent tornado. She stated that, this will create a need to re-evaluate the timber to determine the unit status. The tornado was classified as a EF1 tornado. Employee Evaluations: Employee evaluations was tabled for the next meeting in August.

New Issues to Discuss

Hail Damage Claims Made- Waiting for Insurance Estimates

Sarah presented a draft letter that landowners signed in support of our efforts. The Board determined that Newspaper announcing mill levy efforts should come directly from Board-first. The Board encouraged Raesha to schedule radio interview for the second week in August. They also asked her to print signs for businesses. Chairman will schedule a presentation for Moorcroft.





Schedule:

July 12th Farm Bureau Picnic at Aladdin Park- Invited to hand out cards. Volunteers include: Wanda & Lily

July 15th, 4:00- 8:00 Pm Candidate Forum Aladdin Community Picnic Ted Parsons

July 14th Jubilee Days Parade in Moorcroft, WY Line Up 8:00-9:30 am. Meet up at 7:30 am. Parade starts at 10:00 am

July 24th-July 28th Crook County Fair Booths in Sundance

Tuesday-Saturday 24th– 28th (12:00 pm- 5:00 pm) Volunteers Included: Raesha-Tuesday, Sarah-Wednesday, Ted-Thursday, Wayne-Friday, Wanda- Saturday

July 28th Crook County Fair Parade in Sundance, WY 10:00 am Parade

Next Meeting: August 7, 2018

Other Business:

No other business was discussed.

Adjourn

The Board meeting was adjourned by Chairman, Wayne Garman at 4:40 pm.

