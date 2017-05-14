CCNRD – April 7

Crook County Natural Resource District (CCNRD)

Regular Board Meeting Minutes from April 7, 2017

A. Call to Order:

The regular Board Meeting was called to order at 12:18 p.m. by Chairman, Wayne Garman.

B. Attendance

Board: Wayne Garman, Lily Altaffer, Wanda Burget, & Jennifer Hinkhouse

Employees: Sarah Anderson, Raesha Sell, Carmen Horne-McIntyre (call-in)

C. AUDIT

Guests: Paula Steiger from Bennett, Weber and Hermstad, LLP delivered the financial reports. Paula Steiger stated that $4,260.00 in expenses has not been invoiced to the District to date. Ms. Hinkhouse made a motion approve the CPA Financial Audit for FY 2016 as presented. Motion was seconded. Motion carried. Ms. Burget asked if the outstanding invoice for $4,260. 00 could be negotiated since the report was not delivered timely. Ms. Steiger stated she was not authorized to make such decisions on behalf of the company as they are partners. Ms. Steiger indicated she felt it was a reasonable request and that she would bring it before the other partners of Bennett, Weber and Hermstad, LLP and let the District know.

A motion was made to enter into executive session at 3:30 p.m. to discuss letters drafted to Wyoming Department of Audit and the Board of Certified Public Accountants. Later, the Board exited executive session at 3:44 p.m. Ms. Hinkhouse approved the informative letter to Dept. of Audit and the grievance letter to the Board of Certified Public Accountants. Motion was seconded. Motion carried.

D. MINUTES

A motion was made to approve the minutes from the Regular Board meeting on March 7, 2017. Motion seconded. Motion carried.

E. BOARD MILEAGE

Wayne attended the Commissioners Meeting on March 6, 2017. Wanda Burget lives 25 miles outside of Sundance, WY equaling a 50-mile round trip.

F. Financials

A motion was made to pay the bills. Motion seconded. CCNRD Board reviewed & signed the March 7, 2017 financial voucher and corresponding checks.

Ms. Hinkhouse made a motion to approve the revised financial voucher for February expenses. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion.

The Board discussed what amount to request in funding from the County Commissioners for Fiscal Year 2018. The Board determined to ask for $45,000 for FY 2018.

May 3, 2017 was set to discuss the preliminary budget.

D. Open Issues to Address

Water Quality Update: by Carmen (Conference Call)

WQ Sampling: The sampling schedule for 2017 consists of sampling 16 days from May to the end of September; at least two geomeans will be calculated from the data. We are evaluating the bids and determining which lab to go with for processing bacteria, ammonia and chloride samples. BMP Program: Altaffer made a motion to approve the 2017-2019 ranking sheet as presented. A motion was seconded. Motion carried. Ms. Hinkhouse made a motion to approve revisions to the CCNRD BMP Cost-Share Agreement used with landowners. Ms. Altaffer seconded the motion. Future Funding: WDEQ has held off on submitting a contract agreement for the $150,000 the CCNRD was awarded in October 2016 (FY 2017 funding).

Forestry update: by Sarah

Project Status: Sarah stated that we have $179,000 to complete MPB mitigation and thinning projects in Crook County. She said that there were 17 applications submitted to the District and they will be ranked next week.

Forestry Payment Rate was approved based on the following intensity categories: High Intensity-$300, Medium- $225, Low-$120. The CCNRD approved the payment rates. A motion was made to approve the WSF Contract with the proposed recommendations regarding data collection. Mr. Garman seconded the motion. Motion carried. Community Assistance Funds Adjacent to National Forest Lands (CAFA) Grant. We were informally awarded the CAFA grant in the amount $300,000 for three years. The funding is specific for the Black Buttes area to fire fuels reduction. State Forestry sent an email to Sarah recommending that we apply for a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) grant to start implementing additional fire fuel reduction projects.

E. New Issues to Address

Procurement Policy for Districts was discussed. Board agreed to develop a standardized policy, but wondered if it should be regional. They discussed the need for the policy to accept the bid that represent the best value even if it wasn’t the lowest price. The Board expressed that they wanted the minimum bid amounts to be larger than the sample WDA provided. The Board also discussed the importance of the policy having a Sunshine date. Financial Ranch Classes: The Board justified continuing to offer finance classes because it protects our tax base and helps transfer the ranch to the next generation to preserve our private land. PAC Formation Appointments— Board tabled topic. Consider approaching Judy McCullough Personnel Policy: CCNRD reviewed the new policy and discussed Leave, Sick, and Holiday pay. Ms. Hinkhouse will make recommended revisions and present at the next meeting. Name Tags: CCNRD approved the B. design. Upcoming Events: April 21, 2017 from 3:00-7:00pm: E-Cycling Event Hulett, WY April 22, 2017 10:00am-2:00pm: E-Cycling Event in Sundance E-Cycling Event in Moorcroft (TBD) Look in May 5th & 6th May 3, 2017 at 12:00pm: Elected Officials Lunch Board meeting immediately following May 8and 9, 2017: Joint Ag Committee meeting in Hulett May 11, 2017: Local Working Group Meeting in Newcastle Leave Requests: Raesha Sell April 27th – 28th, May 5th

F. Adjourn

Meeting was adjourned at 3:45 pm.

