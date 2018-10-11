CCLUP&ZC – Sept. 10

CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Darryl Baker

Chairman Vice-Chairman

September 10, 2018

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Chairman, Roger Connett Mary Yemington Joe Baron, County Attorney Tim Lyons Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker Ted Rosencranz Rodney Geil

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission September 10, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the agenda as written; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the August meeting minutes. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held August 13, 2018; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried.

Old Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning House Bill 0014, House Representative, Tyler Lindholm was unable to attend. County Attorney, Joe Baron attended, and discussion was held. Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to table this item until the next CCLUP&ZC meeting; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried.

Discussion was held concerning amendments for the Subdivision Regulations; no action was taken.

Discussion was held that there may not be enough members available to have a quorum for the October CCLUP&ZC meeting. It was decided to not hold an October meeting by unanimous consent.

Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Rodney Geil seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator