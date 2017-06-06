CCLUP&ZC May 8

Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission

Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Vice-Chairman Dave Osborne, Ted Rosencranz, Mary Yemington; Visitors: Judy McCullough, Joe Baron, Tim Reid, Betty Myers, Bill Myers, Zannie Driskill; Staff: Tim Lyons

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission May 8, 2017 at 7:01 p.m. Chairman, Roger Connett and welcomed the visitors.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Mary Yemington made a motion to adopt the agenda as written; Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the April meeting minutes. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held April 10, 2017; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Public Hearings – Chairman, Roger Connett opened the public hearing at 7:05 p.m. for the Petitions to Vacate the Policky No. 1 and Old HK Company Minor Subdivisions filed by Ivan F. Policky. There were no members of the public in attendance that provided comments concerning this matter and there were no written comments received. The Commission members held discussion concerning the filed Petitions to Vacate. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to recommend to the Board of County Commissioners to approve the Petitions to Vacate the Policky No. 1 and Old HK Company Minor Subdivisions; Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne seconded the motion which carried. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the public hearing at 7:07 p.m.

The Commission members held some discussion concerning questions and suggested changes for the draft of the Crook County Small Wastewater Regulation.

Chairman, Roger Connett opened the public hearing at 7:20 p.m. for the State of Wyoming and Bear Lodge Cattle Company land exchange and provided a brief outline of the land exchange. There were members of the public in attendance for this hearing that provided oral comments concerning the matter; no written comments were received. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the public hearing at 7:43 p.m. The Commission members held discussion concerning the State of Wyoming and Bear Lodge Cattle Company land exchange. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to gather the comments received from the public hearing and provide them in writing to the Board of County Commissioners; Vice-Chairman, Dave Osborne seconded the motion which carried. Mary Yemington made a motion to also send a copy of the written comments to the Office of State Lands and Investments; Dave Osborne seconded the motion which carried.

Old Business – The Commission member resumed the discussion concerning the review of the Crook County Small Wastewater Regulation draft. Discussion was held and some changes were suggested. Tim Lyons stated that he would make the suggested changes to the draft document and provide an updated copy to the Commission members before the June meeting. No action was taken, and this discussion will continue at the Commission’s next regular meeting.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting – Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons, Administrator