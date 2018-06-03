CCLUP&ZC – May 7

Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission

May 7, 2018

Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Mary Yemington, Darryl Baker. Members Absent: Vice-Chairman Ted Rosencranz, Rodney Geil. Visitors: Charley T. Tyrrel, County Attorney Joe Baron. Staff: Tim Lyons.

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission May 7, 2018 at 7:10 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Darryl Baker made a motion to adopt the agenda; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the April meeting minutes. Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held April 9, 2018; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

New Business – Chairman, Roger Connett opened the continued public hearing for the Re-plat of Lot 1 of the Serendip Minor Subdivision by asking Joe Baron, Crook County Attorney to explain his written legal opinion concerning the re-plat. Joe Baron provided his explanation and had discussion with the commission members concerning his written opinion. Darryl Baker made a motion to recommend to the Crook County Board of County Commissioners non-approval of the re-plat for the reason that it does not comply with all of the Major Subdivision Regulation specifically the table on page 56; Mary Yemington seconded the motion; additional discussion was held and the motion was called to a vote; Darryl Baker voted for the motion; Mary Yemington voted against the motion and Chairman, Roger Connett voted for the motion breaking the tie. The motion carried to recommend to the Crook County Board of County Commissioners non-approval of the re-plat for the reason that it does not comply with all of the Major Subdivision Regulation specifically the table on page 56.

Mary Yemington made a motion to include in the written meeting minutes specifically how each commission member voted on the action for the re-plat; Darryl Baker seconded the motion which carried.

Darryl Baker made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:41 p.m.





Next Regular Meeting –Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons, Administrator