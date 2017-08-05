CCLUP&ZC – July 10

Crook County Land Use Planning and Zoning Commission

Members Present: Chairman Roger Connett, Vice-Chairman Ted Rosencranz, Mary Yemington, Darryl Baker, Rodney Geil. Visitors: Amanda Miller, Bonnie Beaudoin, Brian Rozier, Callie Hilty. Staff: Tim Lyons.

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning and Zoning Commission July 10, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Darryl Baker made a motion to adopt the agenda as written; Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes – Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the June meeting minutes. Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held June 12, 2017; Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

Joint Subdivision Review Hearing – Crook County Land Use Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman, Roger Connett opened the joint subdivision review hearing of the Crook County Land Use Planning and Zoning Commission and the City of Sundance Land Use at 7:05 p.m. to hear the subdivision re-plat application for Tracts H and I of the Sundance West Subdivision. The City of Sundance Land Use members present for the hearing were: Callie Hilty, Bonnie Beaudoin, and Amanda Miller; also present was the applicant Brian Rozier with Thunder Basin Homes, LLC. Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any comments. Callie Hilty stated that the City of Sundance Land Use had already looked over the re-plat which appears to be a fairly simple change in the property line between Tracts H and I. She also stated that the acreages of the two tracts are remaining the same as originally platted, the use of the land is remaining the same and that the City has no issues or concerns with the proposed re-plat. Chairman, Roger Connett then asked if there are any concerns from the public. Some additional discussion was held and Ted Rosencranz made a motion to recommend approval of the subdivision re-plat to the Board of County Commissioners; Darryl Baker seconded the motion which carried. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the joint subdivision review hearing for the proposed re-plat of Tracts H and I of the Sundance West Subdivision at 7:09 p.m.

New Business – Mary Yemington was asked to open the discussion concerning the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Project No. 0602002, WYO 110, Congestion Improvements, Devils Tower, Wyoming; discussion was held and no action was taken.

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning the proposed Devils Tower Entrance Fee Increase; discussion was held. Ted Rosencranz made a motion that the Commission not comment on the proposed Devils Tower Entrance Fee Increase; Mary Yemington seconded the motion which carried.

Election of Officers – Chairman, Roger Connett opened nominations for Chairman; Mary Yemington nominated Roger Connett; Ted Rosencranz seconded; Rodney Geil made a motion to close nominations; Mary Yemington seconded and Roger Connett was elected Chairman. Chairman, Roger Connett opened nominations for Vice-Chairman; Darryl Baker nominated Ted Rosencranz; Mary Yemington seconded; Rodney Geil made a motion that nominations cease; Mary Yemington seconded and Ted Rosencranz was elected Vice-Chairman.

Old Business – Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning the review of the Crook County Small Wastewater Regulation draft. Discussion was held and some changes were suggested. Tim Lyons stated that he would make the suggested changes to the draft document and provide an updated copy to the Commission. No action was taken, and this discussion will continue at the Commission’s next regular meeting.

Darryl Baker made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

The Crook County Land Use Planning and Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 9:14 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting – Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Submitted by Timothy R. Lyons, Administrator