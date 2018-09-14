CCLUP&ZC – Aug. 13

CROOK COUNTY

LAND USE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Regular Meeting

Minutes

Roger Connett Darryl Baker

Chairman Vice-Chairman

August 13, 2018

Members Present: Members Absent: Visitors: Staff: Chairman, Roger Connett Rodney Geil Callie Hilty Tim Lyons Vice-Chairman, Ted Rosencranz Mary Yemington Bonnie Beaudoin Darryl Baker Dan Fairbanks Amanda Miller Jim Clark Steve Mauch

Chairman, Roger Connett called to order the regular meeting of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission August 13, 2018 at 7:01 p.m.

Amend and Adopt the Agenda

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any amendments to the agenda. Vice-Chairman, Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the agenda as written; Darryl Baker seconded the motion which carried.

Approval of the Minutes

Chairman, Roger Connett asked if there were any additions or corrections to the July meeting minutes. Darryl Baker made a motion to approve the minutes from the regular meeting held July 9, 2018; Vice-Chairman, Ted Rosencranz seconded the motion which carried.

Joint Subdivision Review Hearing

Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman, Roger Connett opened the joint subdivision review hearing of the Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission and the City of Sundance Land Use at 7:03 p.m. to hear the subdivision application for the Pleasant Pines Minor Subdivision. The City of Sundance Land Use members present for the hearing were: Callie Hilty, Bonnie Beaudoin and Amanda Miller. Chairman, Roger Connett asked if the City of Sundance had any issues with the proposed subdivision; Callie Hilty responded by stating that the city would like to ask that the existing road to the proposed subdivision lot be shown on the subdivision plat as a 30-foot-wide access easement. Chairman, Roger Connett then asked if there are any concerns from the public. Ted Rosencranz made a motion to approve the plot of the 60-foot easement across Fairbanks property to satisfy the county subdivision requirements and change the wording of the certificate of dedication; Darryl Baker seconded the motion which carried. Chairman, Roger Connett closed the joint subdivision review hearing for the proposed Pleasant Pines Minor Subdivision at 7:45 p.m.

New Business

Chairman, Roger Connett opened nominations for the position of Vice-Chairman. Darryl Baker was nominated and elected as Vice-Chairman.

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning amendments for the CCLUP&ZC by-laws, discussion was held no action was taken.

Chairman, Roger Connett opened discussion concerning amendments for the Subdivision Regulations. Discussion was held concerning House Bill 0014 no action was taken.

Ted Rosencranz made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Vice-Chairman, Darryl Baker seconded the motion which carried. The Crook County Land Use Planning & Zoning Commission regular monthly meeting adjourned at 8:41 p.m.

Next Regular Meeting

Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Crook County Courthouse Jury Room, Sundance, Wyoming.

Timothy R. Lyons

Administrator