Carl Burton Bauman 64, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away on February 7, 2017, of cancer.

A memorial service will be at the RAM Center on Monday, February 13 at 2 p.m.

Carl was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on March 2, 1952. He graduated from Hazel Park, Michigan. Carl was married to Diana Hoeper on June 2, 1972; they were married 45 years.

Carl was a minister for 45 years. Together, he and Diana evangelized, pastored and planted churches from Michigan to Washington state and down to New Mexico. He founded the RAM Center and was on local radio as the voice of Rural America Matters. He was also actively involved in training up ministers for rural America.

Carl is survived by his wife, Diana; their five children, Jennie (Luis) Romero of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Carla Reichel of Albert Lea, Minnesota, James (Lorena) Bauman of Rio Rancho, Patricia (Clay) Dykes of Sundance, Charles (Julie) Bauman of Hulett, Wyoming; thirteen grandchildren; his mother, Lois (Frank) Wood of Kalamazoo; Lois (Dave) Martin of Kalamazoo, Winnifred (Fred) Garza or Elkader, Iowa, Royce (Lorrie) Bauman of Wenatchee, Washington and Peggy(Jerry) Merrill of Taylor, Michigan.

Carl is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Bauman.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Carl Bauman Ministries, RAM Center, 18048 US Hwy 14 Sundance, WY 82729.

Cremation arrangements are by Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, WY. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com