Caleb Mehrer, age 25 of Gillette, Wyoming, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Gillette.

The funeral will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at the Family Life Church in Gillette. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery, in Belle Fourche.

Caleb Aaron Mehrer was born October 21, 1991, in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived in Pennsylvania for a short time and then came to Gillette in 2000 when he was in fifth grade. In 2010 Caleb graduated from the Campbell County High School in Gillette. Following his graduation, he moved to Utah and in 2011 he returned to Gillette where he worked at Interstate Power Systems as a mechanic. For the past several years, Caleb has been with his fiancé, Allix Bray and together they enjoyed countless memories.

Caleb was a talented mechanic who took part in speed competitions and he competed well. He loved dirt bikes. Whether he was riding them or fixing them, Caleb loved being around dirt bikes. Caleb was independent; he was his own person, and honesty was important to him. Playing guitar was something he enjoyed as well. He would play electric and acoustic guitar and he really enjoyed playing them at night for his girls. Caleb loved his daughters so much, and they loved him. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Caleb is survived by his father, Chris (Donna) Mehrer of Belle Fourche; mother, Lynn Strayer of Pennsylvania; his fiancé, Allix Bray and their daughters, Iris Mehrer and Lizzy Winer of Gillette; brother, Cody Mehrer of Laramie, Wyoming; step-brothers, Zachery London of Gillette, Blake London of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; aunts, Shelly Kirkland of Marysville, Washington, Heather Stahl of Washington, Ronda Mehrer of Belle Fourche, Leslie (Steve) Mahoney of Belle Fourche; paternal grandfather, Lester Mehrer of Belle Fourche; Paternal grandmothers, Susan (Norm) Stahl of Sioux Falls, Phyllis Mehrer of Belle Fourche; and cousins.

Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com