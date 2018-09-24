The buttons and Bows club held their Sept meeting at the home of Deb Snook. Nine members and one guest attended.

The New Haven history book was discussed again and we are hoping to make some headway.

We had our annual silent auction that had many various items. The money from that went to the repairs for the New Haven Community Bldg.

Cory Busenitz provided everyone with a delicious snack.

Next meeting is on Oct 10 at noon at the home of Joan Busenitz. It is our annual tasting bee…please bring a special dish and the recipe.

Deb Snook

Reporter