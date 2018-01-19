Busy week for sports

(Jeff Moberg photo) Josiah Rudloff works over his opponent during Tuesday’s Sundance meet. He finished the meet 2-0.
SHS Wrestling

Seven wrestlers took part in last weekend’s Dogie Open in Newcastle. Leading the way was Myles Stefanich with a second place finish followed by third place finishes from Owen Haier and Gavin Robinson.

Also competing were Luke Sullivan 1-2, Ben Tinsley 0-2, Lance Weaver 0-2 and Josh Nehl 0-2.

Results of last Tuesday’s Sundance meet were not available at press time.

The Bulldog grapplers will hit the mat this Friday and Saturday as they travel to the Moorcroft Mixer for a two-day event featuring around 20 teams.

(Jeff Moberg photo) Gavin Robinson focuses during a match on Tuesday.
Junior High Basketball

Moorcroft Quad – Jan. 12

Sundance 7th Grade – 60, Moorcroft – 13

Name                                      pts.

Shane Tenke                          12

Jesse Harmon                         6

Keaton Mills                             6

Jameson Fleenor                   6

Ashton Powe                         12

Dylon Hough                           4

Latham Martin                       10

Deklan Gill                               4

Sundance 7th Grade – 37, Upton – 27

Name                                      pts.

Shane Tenke                           3

Jesse Harmon                         4

Keaton Mills                           13

Jameson Fleenor                   5

Ashton Powe                           2

Latham Martin                        6

Deklan Gill                               2

John Jones                              2

Sundance 8th Grade – 50, Moorcroft – 15

Name                                      pts.

Mason Amman                       6

Jayden Davis                         14

Gunner McLaughlin             20

Sundance 8th Grade – 29, Upton – 30

Name                                      pts.

Seth Kammerer                      2

Mason Amann                        7

Jayden Davis                          6

Gunner McLaughlin              8

Levi Rudloff        6

 

SHS Boys Basketball

(Curt Moberg photo) Braylan Materi looks for an opening.
Jan. 12: Sundance vs. Hulett

Sundance – 60, Hulett – 46

                                                                             Pts.    Reb.    Ast.     Stl.       Blk.

Braylan Materi                                                  11         2         6         3           –

Brody Skeens                                                     2          –          –         –           –

Kye Taylor                                                          11         3         4         4           1

Tanner Hofland                                                 12         4         1         2           –

Craig Chandler                                                10         8         –         2           –

Lane Gill                                                               3          8         2         5           –

Landon Martin                                                  14         5         4         3           –

Wyatt Gillespie                                                  –          9         3         2           –

 

Jan. 13: Sundance at Hill City

(Curt Moberg photo) Coach Olson gives the boys some instruction.
Sundance – 25, Hill City – 60

                                                                             Pts.    Reb.    Ast.     Stl.       Blk.

Braylan Materi                                                   6          8         2         2           –

Brody Skeens                                                      –          –          –         1           –

Kye Taylor                                                           4          2         1         –           –

Tanner Hofland                                                  4          5         –         –           –

Craig Chandler                                                  2          3         –         –           –

Lane Gill                                                               2          2         –         1           1

Xavier Eschedor                                                –          1         –         –           –

Landon Martin                                                    5          2         1         –           –

Isaiah Kammerer                                               2          1         1         –           –

Wyatt Gillespie                                                  –          –         2         –           –

 

Lady Bulldogs win three more

(Jeff Moberg photo) Rigan McInerney puts up a field goal.
The Sundance Lady Bulldogs continued a great season with wins this past week at home over Harding County and Hulett and on the road against Hill City. The girls’ record is 7-3 with conference play beginning this week. The Lady Bulldogs will face Big Horn at home on Friday and Moorcroft at Home on Saturday.

 

Jan. 11: Sundance vs. Harding County

                                                                                                      1st                 Final

SHS                                                                                               31                   58

HAR                                                                                              20                   34

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       4          5          1         6          –

Aftyn Marchant                                                 2          3          –          1          –

Molly O’Connor                                                 –          5          –          1          –

Nevada Gill                                                        2          –          –          –          –

Teila McInerney                                               20         4          2        11         –

Laney Dungey                                                   4          3          –          –          –

Sherry Negaard                                                2          2          –          1          1

(Jeff Moberg photo) Madison Gill shoots for two over a Harding County defender.
Rigan McInerney                                             24         –          1         6          2

 

Jan. 12: Sundance vs. Hulett

                                                                                          1st       2nd      3rd     Final

SHS                                                                                   19       35       46       57

HUL                                                                                    9        19       27       44

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       6          –          –          4          –

Aftyn Marchant                                                 3          1          –          6          2

Molly O’Connor                                                 2          5          –          2          1

Nevada Gill                                                        –          2          –          1          1

Teila McInerney                                               12         4          –          5          3

Laney Dungey                                                   2          –          1         5          –

Teddi Marchant                                                2          –          –          2          –

Sherry Negaard                                               11         2          –          5          1

Rigan McInerney                                             19         1          –          7          2

 

Jan. 13: Sundance at Hill City

                                                                                                      1st                 Final

SHS                                                                                               16                   37

H.C.                                                                                              14                   34

Name                                                                 Pts.     Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       8          1          –          5          4

Aftyn Marchant                                                 6          1          –          3          1

Molly O’Connor                                                 –          4          –          –          –

Nevada Gill                                                        –          –          –          1          –

Teila McInerney                                               14         2          2         4          6

Laney Dungey                                                    –          –          –          1          –

Sherry Negaard                                                3          –          –          3          1

Rigan McInerney                                              6          –          –          4          –