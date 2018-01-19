Busy week for sports

SHS Wrestling

Seven wrestlers took part in last weekend’s Dogie Open in Newcastle. Leading the way was Myles Stefanich with a second place finish followed by third place finishes from Owen Haier and Gavin Robinson.

Also competing were Luke Sullivan 1-2, Ben Tinsley 0-2, Lance Weaver 0-2 and Josh Nehl 0-2.

Results of last Tuesday’s Sundance meet were not available at press time.

The Bulldog grapplers will hit the mat this Friday and Saturday as they travel to the Moorcroft Mixer for a two-day event featuring around 20 teams.

Junior High Basketball

Moorcroft Quad – Jan. 12

Sundance 7th Grade – 60, Moorcroft – 13

Name pts.

Shane Tenke 12

Jesse Harmon 6

Keaton Mills 6

Jameson Fleenor 6

Ashton Powe 12

Dylon Hough 4

Latham Martin 10

Deklan Gill 4

Sundance 7th Grade – 37, Upton – 27

Name pts.

Shane Tenke 3

Jesse Harmon 4

Keaton Mills 13

Jameson Fleenor 5

Ashton Powe 2

Latham Martin 6

Deklan Gill 2

John Jones 2

Sundance 8th Grade – 50, Moorcroft – 15

Name pts.

Mason Amman 6

Jayden Davis 14

Gunner McLaughlin 20

Sundance 8th Grade – 29, Upton – 30

Name pts.

Seth Kammerer 2

Mason Amann 7

Jayden Davis 6

Gunner McLaughlin 8

Levi Rudloff 6

SHS Boys Basketball

Jan. 12: Sundance vs. Hulett

Sundance – 60, Hulett – 46

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Braylan Materi 11 2 6 3 –

Brody Skeens 2 – – – –

Kye Taylor 11 3 4 4 1

Tanner Hofland 12 4 1 2 –

Craig Chandler 10 8 – 2 –

Lane Gill 3 8 2 5 –

Landon Martin 14 5 4 3 –

Wyatt Gillespie – 9 3 2 –

Jan. 13: Sundance at Hill City

Sundance – 25, Hill City – 60

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Braylan Materi 6 8 2 2 –

Brody Skeens – – – 1 –

Kye Taylor 4 2 1 – –

Tanner Hofland 4 5 – – –

Craig Chandler 2 3 – – –

Lane Gill 2 2 – 1 1

Xavier Eschedor – 1 – – –

Landon Martin 5 2 1 – –

Isaiah Kammerer 2 1 1 – –

Wyatt Gillespie – – 2 – –

Lady Bulldogs win three more

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs continued a great season with wins this past week at home over Harding County and Hulett and on the road against Hill City. The girls’ record is 7-3 with conference play beginning this week. The Lady Bulldogs will face Big Horn at home on Friday and Moorcroft at Home on Saturday.

Jan. 11: Sundance vs. Harding County

1st Final

SHS 31 58

HAR 20 34

Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.

Madison Gill 4 5 1 6 –

Aftyn Marchant 2 3 – 1 –

Molly O’Connor – 5 – 1 –

Nevada Gill 2 – – – –

Teila McInerney 20 4 2 11 –

Laney Dungey 4 3 – – –

Sherry Negaard 2 2 – 1 1

Rigan McInerney 24 – 1 6 2

Jan. 12: Sundance vs. Hulett

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SHS 19 35 46 57

HUL 9 19 27 44

Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.

Madison Gill 6 – – 4 –

Aftyn Marchant 3 1 – 6 2

Molly O’Connor 2 5 – 2 1

Nevada Gill – 2 – 1 1

Teila McInerney 12 4 – 5 3

Laney Dungey 2 – 1 5 –

Teddi Marchant 2 – – 2 –

Sherry Negaard 11 2 – 5 1

Rigan McInerney 19 1 – 7 2

Jan. 13: Sundance at Hill City

1st Final

SHS 16 37

H.C. 14 34

Name Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.

Madison Gill 8 1 – 5 4

Aftyn Marchant 6 1 – 3 1

Molly O’Connor – 4 – – –

Nevada Gill – – – 1 –

Teila McInerney 14 2 2 4 6

Laney Dungey – – – 1 –

Sherry Negaard 3 – – 3 1

Rigan McInerney 6 – – 4 –