Busy golf week

HS Golf Moorcroft Tourney
The Sundance-Hulett girls took the top spot in Moorcroft, while the boys tied with Moorcroft for third. Maggie Geil tied for first and Grace Belize Anderson was in seventh for the girls. For the boys, Taylor Penning came in fifth with Gage Leveque placing tenth.
Boys Teams:
Tongue River – 351
Wright – 363
Moorcroft – 371
Sundance-Hulett – 371
Bighorn – 398
Girls Teams:
Sundance-Hulett – 319
Tongue River – 320
Wright – 332
Moorcroft – 336
Individual Boys:
Taylor Penning – 87
Gage Leveque – 93
Logan Stefanich – 94
John Sullivan – 97
Ray Blais – 101
Individual Girls:
Maggie Geil – 101
Grace Anderson – 108
Katie Rathbun – 110
Kat Cooley – 124
Maddy Stoddard – 136
HS Golf Lusk Spring Invite
The Sundance-Hulett boys took fourth as a team at the Lusk Spring Invite. Individually, Maggie Geil came in first, but there were not enough girls to place as a team. John Sullivan placed second for the boys and Gage Leveque was eighth.
Boys Teams:
Wright – 378
Tongue River – 379
Lusk – 407
Sundance-Hulett – 417
Midwest – 455
Wright JV – 478
Lusk JV – 483
Individual Boys:
John Sullivan – 88
Gage Leveque – 93
Ray Blais – 110
Paul Blais – 126
Individual Girls:
Maggie Geil – 96
Maddy Stoddard – 150
Sundance Junior High Spring Invite – May 6
Individual Boys:
R. Starkey – 42
J. Kleemeyer – 49
J. Vasquez – 50
L. Martin – 55
H. Stotter – 56
B. Campbell – 57
Z. Burch – 57
B. Ullery – 60
B. Pyle – 62
L. Gill – 64
K. Swofford – 64
H. Garoutte – 71
P. Ewing – 74
J. Stugelmeyer – 77
Individual Girls:
S. Schubarth – 54
T. Rich – 62
N. Gill – 67
T, Wagner – 79
Scramble:
Gifford, Kueper, Horning, Lanning – 51
Reid, Johnston, Fowler – 52
Flahaven, Schommer, Johnston – 52