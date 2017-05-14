Busy golf week

HS Golf Moorcroft Tourney

The Sundance-Hulett girls took the top spot in Moorcroft, while the boys tied with Moorcroft for third. Maggie Geil tied for first and Grace Belize Anderson was in seventh for the girls. For the boys, Taylor Penning came in fifth with Gage Leveque placing tenth.

Boys Teams:

Tongue River – 351

Wright – 363

Moorcroft – 371

Sundance-Hulett – 371

Bighorn – 398

Girls Teams:

Sundance-Hulett – 319

Tongue River – 320

Wright – 332

Moorcroft – 336

Individual Boys:

Taylor Penning – 87

Gage Leveque – 93

Logan Stefanich – 94

John Sullivan – 97

Ray Blais – 101

Individual Girls:

Maggie Geil – 101

Grace Anderson – 108

Katie Rathbun – 110

Kat Cooley – 124

Maddy Stoddard – 136

HS Golf Lusk Spring Invite

The Sundance-Hulett boys took fourth as a team at the Lusk Spring Invite. Individually, Maggie Geil came in first, but there were not enough girls to place as a team. John Sullivan placed second for the boys and Gage Leveque was eighth.

Boys Teams:

Wright – 378

Tongue River – 379

Lusk – 407

Sundance-Hulett – 417

Midwest – 455

Wright JV – 478

Lusk JV – 483

Individual Boys:

John Sullivan – 88

Gage Leveque – 93

Ray Blais – 110

Paul Blais – 126

Individual Girls:

Maggie Geil – 96

Maddy Stoddard – 150

Sundance Junior High Spring Invite – May 6

Individual Boys:

R. Starkey – 42

J. Kleemeyer – 49

J. Vasquez – 50

L. Martin – 55

H. Stotter – 56

B. Campbell – 57

Z. Burch – 57

B. Ullery – 60

B. Pyle – 62

L. Gill – 64

K. Swofford – 64

H. Garoutte – 71

P. Ewing – 74

J. Stugelmeyer – 77

Individual Girls:

S. Schubarth – 54

T. Rich – 62

N. Gill – 67

T, Wagner – 79

Scramble:

Gifford, Kueper, Horning, Lanning – 51

Reid, Johnston, Fowler – 52

Flahaven, Schommer, Johnston – 52