Bulldogs win over NSI

The Bulldog boys split their two games at home this past week, dropping one to Newell on Thursday and winning over NSI on Monday.

Logan Stefanich led the Bulldogs against Newell with 10, followed by Donnavan Gray and Cort Ingalls, each with 8. Ingalls led Sundance under the basket with 8 rebounds.

In the NSI game, Ingalls led the scoring with 23 points, followed by Stefanich with 14. Ingalls was again top rebounder with 11.

Both SHS teams travel to Hulett this Friday to take on the Red Devils.

Stats

Sundance vs. Newell: 43-56

Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Materi 6 – 1 5

Stefanich 10 – 1 –

Gray 8 – 6 –

Ingalls 8 1 8 1

O’Brien – – 1 –

Hofland 5 – 1 –

Taylor 6 – 2 3

Sundance vs. NSI: 76-41

Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Materi 6 – – 5

Stefanich 14 – 3 2

Gray 11 – 7 1

Ingalls 23 – 11 3

O’Brien 2 – 3 –

Martin – – 2 –

Skeens 2 – 4 –

Hofland 8 – 4 –

Taylor 10 1 2 1