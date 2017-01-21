Building up the good stuff

(Jeff Moberg photo) Doug Haar adds a load of snow to the growing piles at the mouth of the canyon on Tuesday. City crews took advantage of the break in the recent spate of cold, snowy weather to clear snow piles around town.

In addition to the promise of spring runoff, the rising mountains of snow provide a bit of a relief for organizers and fans of the annual Winterfest celebration, which will rely on the frozen goods as a base for the festivities next month.