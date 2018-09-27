Bruce Walter Frederick, 70, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at Fort Meade VA Hospice.

Bruce was born in Tokyo, Japan on November 28, 1947 to Bernard and Greta (Powell) Frederick.

He joined the US Army in July of 1967 and proudly served for four years during the Vietnam Era.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Janet A. Jones; sons, Catnip Echo Ridge Frederick and Eli Snow Wind (Desarae) Frederick; brothers, Raymond Frederick and Michael Frederick; sisters, Kathryn Sanders, Margaret Thompson, and Jean Frederick; and two grandsons, Paxton and Xander.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Abigail Frederick; and brother, Dean Frederick.

Cremation has taken place and a small family memorial was held at their Aladdin home.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com