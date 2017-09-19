Bruce Sheeley, age 66 of Aladdin, Wyoming, died Thursday, September 14, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Bruce Allan Sheeley was born October 26, 1950, in Galine, Michigan. He was the son of Burton and Delores (Bennitt) Sheeley. At a young age, the family moved to Niles, Michigan, where Bruce grew up and attended school. In 1970, Bruce settled in South Dakota and it quickly became his home. For many years, Bruce traveled the country, but he always came back to South Dakota. He was married to Cheryl Park on December 11, 1984, in Farmington, Utah and for the past several years they have lived in Aladdin.

Bruce will be remembered for his sense of humor. He always had a joke to tell, and enjoyed making people smile. He loved the outdoors, including fishing, and camping. He was generous to people and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Aladdin; son, Justin (Tamara) of Hawaii; daughters, Trisha (Chris) Simon of Newcastle, Wyoming, Cassie (Emery) Bennett of Aladdin; three grandchildren, Zane Sheeley, Carter Ammon and Noah Simon; brother, Burton Sheeley Jr. of Michigan; sisters, Bonnie (David) Dodd of Michigan and Sharon Fernwalt of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Bernard.

