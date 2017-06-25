Bringing on the beach

(Jeff Moberg photo) Sand volleyball is once again available as a summer pastime in Sundance. The Public Works Department got to work on the project at the beginning of the week and the refurbished court came together swiftly, ready for the community to enjoy. It was time for something to be done with that space, says Mayor Paul Brooks, and time to give Sundance residents a new recreational activity for the sunshine months. Use of the court will be free to everyone, says the mayor – simply head on down with your volleyball and enjoy.