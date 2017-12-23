Brent Allen Petitt, 52, passed away December 16, 2017, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana, surrounded by family after complications from an infection.

Brent was born January 5, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Paul Petitt and Gesiena (Mitzi) Rogers Petitt. He spent most of his childhood in Healy, Alaska, where he enjoyed fishing and playing outdoors with his brother and sister.

After moving to Gillette, Wyoming, Brent attended Campbell County High School, graduating in 1983. After graduation he started working at Black Thunder Coal Mine and continued working there until 2015.

Brent married the love of his life, Cindy Wood, on February 20, 1988. From this marriage, two children were born, Alexander and Shannon.

Family and friends were very important to Brent. He was kind hearted and always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed throwing darts, playing pool, hunting, fishing and his daily talks with his dad.

Brent is survived by his wife Cindy of 30 years, son Alex Petitt, daughter Shannon Petitt, mother Mitzi Petitt, brother Brian Petitt, sister Kathleen Lincoln (Randy) and a niece and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Petitt.

Please join the family for an open house on Thursday, December 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the family home, 304 Potter Ave, Gillette.

Donations to help defray medical expenses can be sent to Kathleen Lincoln, PO Box 615, Sundance, WY 82729.