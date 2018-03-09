Breaking ground

Smiling despite the bracing wind, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Crook County Museum District, City of Sundance and more gathered outside Old Stoney on Monday to officially break ground on the rejuvenation project.

Work will begin shortly to transform the main floor into a museum area and the lower floor into office space, with mechanical and electrical equipment and storage in the sub basement.

During the ceremony, Andy Miller, president of Sundance State Bank, presented Museum Director Rocky Courchaine with the bank’s $50,000 donation towards the fundraising campaign now underway to fill the gap between the money granted by the State Loans and Investments Board and the total bid. Mike Easley also presented a check with a $13,750 donation from the Powder River Energy Foundation.