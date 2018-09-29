Big Horn halts Patriot streak

By Rebecca Maupin

The Upton-Sundance Patriots suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Big Horn Rams on Friday night. With the opening kickoff, the Rams were off and running, returning it 95 yards to put seven up on the board in the opening 13 seconds.

Following a fumble on the Patriots’ second possession, the Rams were able to add six more to the board making the score 13-0.

The score reached 41-0 before the Patriots were able to come up with a response for the Rams as they had a 37-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Louderback to Jess Claycomb right before the half.

The third quarter started much in the same fashion as the game, with the kickoff being mishandled and the Rams recovering the ball deep in Patriot territory, setting them up for another score, two plays later. While the Patriots were able add seven more onto the scoreboard, with a 60-yard run by Claycomb, it was too little too late and the final score ended up 55-14.

In an uncharacteristic game, the Patriots were held to only three first downs, and 196 total yards. They will look to get back in the win column this Friday against the Wright Panthers at 7 p.m. in Wright. The Panthers are 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall.

Stats from the game:

Offensive:

Passing: Louderback: 7/22/83 (1 TD) (1 INT), L. Rudolff 0/1/0

Rushing: Louderback 7/5 L. Rudolff 1/-19 Claycomb 4/74 (1 TD), Hofland: 6/34, Caylor 8/19

Receiving: Taylor 1/6, Claycomb 3/50 (1 TD), Hofland 1/1, Caylor 1/17

Defense:

Points: Bishop 20.5, Hofland 14, Caylor 13, Turner 13, J. Rudolff 11.5