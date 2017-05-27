Beulah woman facing drug charges

By Sarah Pridgeon

A Beulah woman has been arrested on multiple felony drug charges after the death of a man in her residence raised suspicions. A search warrant was issued last week for the residence of Glenys Thomas – part of a push to eradicate drugs in the county, says Sheriff Jeff Hodge.

“I’m putting a big emphasis on dealing with our drug issues. It seems like it’s increasing, so our pressure is going to be higher and we’re going to follow up on any leads and information that we have of people dealing and possessing drugs,” says the sheriff.

Deputy Eric Stevens served a search warrant on the residence on Lower Red Water Road in Beulah on May 16 at 6:38 p.m. Thomas, born in 1961, allegedly stated that she had marijuana on the kitchen counter; Stevens observed a mason jar with less than three ounces of the substance and three containers also containing marijuana extract “in excess of 3/10 of a gram” and a digital scale.

In the master bedroom, Stevens reports that he found a black shaving bag containing four glass smoking pipes and a small baggie of methamphetamine.

“Distributed among several locations was approximately $4015 in U.S. currency,” says Stevens in his report.

“Throughout the residence were located burned remnants of marijuana cigarettes, glass smoking pipes, vaporizing pens, bongs and torches. A loaded .38 caliber revolver was located in a night stand by the master bed.”

Thomas was arrested without incident. Three days later, on May 19, a second search warrant was executed at the same residence on a portable storage container.

During the search, a shopping bag was discovered containing a cylindrical metal container with a lid. Inside, according to Stevens’ report, were two vacuum sealed packages containing a substance that appeared to be consistent with crystal methamphetamine and a small bag containing approximately 50 small baggies commonly used for the distribution of controlled substances.

Also discovered, according to Stevens, was a Plano field box containing five white envelopes. Inside the envelopes were various amounts of cash totaling an estimated $9440.

“Writing on at least two of the envelopes indicated currency amounts not consistent with the amount contained therein,” says Stevens in his report.

“This would indicate that the envelopes are being reused.”

Stevens allegedly cut open one of the two vacuum-sealed packages to test and weigh its contents, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The two packages weighed 28.5 grams and 38.01 grams.

Thomas has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, carrying a maximum penalty of seven years’ incarceration, a $15,000 fine or both, and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail time, a $25,000 fine or both.

Thomas has also been charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana, carrying a maximum penalty of five years’ incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both, and one of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail time, a $10,000 fine or both.

She has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession.