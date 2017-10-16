Berwyn Thomas “Tyke” Conroy

Tyke Conroy passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017, as a result of a tree falling accident while working in Montana with his brothers.

Tyke was born in Billings, Montana, the third of six children born to Tom and Colleen (Barnes) Conroy. Tyke grew up in Hardin, Montana and on the family ranch in the Pryor Mountains developing an exceptional work ethic, a solid Christian faith and a wonderful sense of humor. Tyke was very proud to be a descendant of the “Greasy Mouth Clan” of the Crow Tribe and did his best to pass the family history down to his children and grandchildren.

He graduated from Hardin High School in 1974. He was active in sports and especially enjoyed his time with the rodeo club. Known as Tom in school, he was a popular classmate, who established life-long bonds of friendship with many of the people he grew up with. After high school, Tyke received a degree from Yellowstone Automotive College in Billings, working in Yellowstone Park for the summer. He then graduated from Missoula Technical Center with a degree in Diesel Mechanics, when he met his best friend, Kelle Russell. In 1978, Tyke moved to Casper, Wyoming working for Wyoming Machinery Company, where he spent a 37-year career between the Casper and Gillette shops as a master diesel mechanic.

Tyke and Kelle were married June 12, 1982 in Casper. Their daughter, Hannah, was born in September of 1983, and their son, Thomas, born in June of 1986. Tyke was the best dad, with solid and wise words of advice and a hug that made it all better and a joke to make you laugh.

Tyke was an exceptional dancer! He loved the chance to dance with Kelle and his daughter Hannah and never failed to dance with all of his cousins, family and friends at all the family gatherings. Tyke made friends very easily and was instrumental in reinstating the Gillette ELKS Lodge in Gillette. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and spend time with his son, brothers, son-in-law, brothers-in-law and nephews in hunting camp. He was passionate about his kids and grandkids and deeply loved his wife Kelle. He was loyal, compassionate, loving and had an understanding that surpassed most people’s comprehension. His love for people was best exhibited by his ability to sense what people needed and to be there for them in their time of need.

Tyke’s legacy will be forever etched in the minds of those he knew, even those who only had a limited chance to get to know him.

Tyke was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen; nephew, Colton Ray Conroy; brother-in-law, Ken Gebhardt and father-in-law, Ted Russell.

Tyke will be forever remembered by his wife, Kelle of 35 years; son, Thomas of Gillette; daughter, Hannah and her husband Alan Ista and their children Emma and Bridger of Hulett, Wyoming. He is also survived by his father, Thomas R. Conroy of Billings; brother, Harlan and Angie (Vandersloot) Conroy of Townsend, Montana; sisters, Denise and Phil Wood of Sheridan, Wyoming; sister, Shelly and Willy Ralston of Hardin; brother, Lyndon and Sandi (Baker) Conroy of Lincoln, Montana; sister, Molly and Jack Joyce of Hardin; mother-in-law, Frances K. Russell of Patagonia, Arizona; brother-in-law, Brad and Michele (Reed) Russell of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Susan (Russell) Gebhardt of Casper; sister-in-law Jill (Russell) and Tom Sixbey of Kasilof, Alaska and a bountiful number of loved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances, condolences and any contributions may be sent to the family home at 2530 Antler Road, Gillette, WY 82718 where a memorial will be set up at a later date.

A Catholic Rosary is going to be held Friday, October 13, 2017, at 7 p.m. at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, with a funeral Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. in Hardin with a reception to follow at the ELKS Lodge.

An additional Memorial will be held for his friends and family at the Journey Church in Gillette on October 21, 1 p.m. at 3601 Southern Drive.