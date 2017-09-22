Bearlodge Classic

(Courtesy photo)

Just over 140 people turned out to race in the annual Bearlodge Mounatin Classic mountain bike race held here on Sunday. According to Adrian Whitmore, 131 riders completed the course.

The overall winner in the 22-Epic course was Christy Olsen, whose time of 2:19:09 beat out 56 fellow competitors. Michael Black posted a 2:20:37 time to lead the men’s group.

Jamie Gerlach completed the 14-mile Challenge course in 1:41:09 to take the men’s and overall honors. Mandi Schmierer topped the women’s Challenge with a time of 1:52:59.

In the 8-mile Cub race, Cody Garness beat out 18 other racers with his time of 1:11:00, while Christine Garness finished with 1:40:13 in the girls race.