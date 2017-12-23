Boys Basketball
Stateline Shootout
Sundance – 38, Newcastle – 73
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Braylan Materi 11 – 5 2 –
Kye Taylor 6 4 1 1 –
Tanner Hofland 2 1 2 1 –
Craig Chandler – 2 – 1 –
Lane Gill 4 2 1 1 –
Jerrett Schloredt 3 5 – – –
Landon Martin 9 2 – 3 –
Wyatt Gillespie 3 4 1 – –
Sundance – 37, Belle Fourche – 52
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Braylan Materi 13 2 2 1 –
Kye Taylor 13 5 – – 2
Tanner Hofland 2 1 – 1 –
Craig Chandler – 1 – – –
Lane Gill 3 3 2 3 –
Landon Martin 6 3 – – –
Wyatt Gillespie – 1 – – –
Sundance – 44, Lead/Deadwood – 52
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Braylan Materi 11 6 4 2 –
Kye Taylor 10 6 2 – –
Tanner Hofland 5 3 – 2 –
Craig Chandler 1 1 – 1 1
Lane Gill 3 1 2 2 –
Jerrett Schloredt 3 5 1 – –
Landon Martin 5 2 2 3 –
Wyatt Gillespie 6 6 – 1 –
Girls Basketball
Stateline Shootout
Sundance – 39, Newcastle – 48
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Baillee Heaster – 2 – – –
Madison Gill 13 3 1 1 –
Aftyn Marchant – 4 2 1 –
Molly O’Connor – 2 3 1 2
Nevada Gill – 1 1 – –
Teila McInerney 20 6 – – 1
Laney Dungey 2 1 – – –
Teddi Marchant 2 2 – – –
Sherry Negaard 2 4 2 1 –
Sundance – 16, Belle Fourche – 60
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Madison Gill 8 6 1 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 1 2 3 1 –
Molly O’Connor – – – 1 –
Nevada Gill 2 – – – –
Teila McInerney 3 4 1 2 1
Laney Dungey – 3 1 – –
Sundance -28, Lead – 38
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Baillee Heaster – – – 2 –
Madison Gill 4 5 1 3 –
Aftyn Marchant – 3 – 2 –
Molly O’Connor 3 4 4 1 –
Teila McInerney 18 5 – 7 2
Laney Dungey 3 2 1 – –
Teddi Marchant – 3 1 – –
Sherry Negaard – – – 1 1
Sundance vs. Newell
Sundance – 49, Newell – 44
Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk
Baillee Heaster 2 – – 1 –
Madison Gill 10 10 1 2 –
Aftyn Marchant 3 1 – – –
Molly O’Connor – 5 2 1 1
Teila McInerney 19 6 4 4 1
Laney Dungey – 1 – – –
Teddi Marchant 5 1 3 – –
Sherry Negaard 10 – 1 – –