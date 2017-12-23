Sports 

Basketball

Boys Basketball

Stateline Shootout

Sundance – 38, Newcastle – 73

                                             Pts            Reb             Ast              Stl            Blk

Braylan Materi                 11               –                  5                2               –

Kye Taylor                           6                4                  1                1               –

Tanner Hofland                  2                1                  2                1               –

Craig Chandler                  –                2                  –                 1               –

Lane Gill                              4                2                  1                1               –

Jerrett Schloredt               3                5                  –                 –               –

Landon Martin                   9                2                  –                 3               –

Wyatt Gillespie                  3                4                  1                 –               –

 

Sundance – 37, Belle Fourche – 52

                                             Pts            Reb             Ast              Stl            Blk

Braylan Materi                 13               2                  2                1               –

Kye Taylor                          13               5                  –                 –               2

Tanner Hofland                  2                1                  –                 1               –

Craig Chandler                  –                1                  –                 –               –

Lane Gill                              3                3                  2                3               –

Landon Martin                   6                3                  –                 –               –

Wyatt Gillespie                  –                1                  –                 –               –

 

Sundance – 44, Lead/Deadwood – 52

                                             Pts            Reb             Ast              Stl            Blk

Braylan Materi                 11               6                  4                2               –

Kye Taylor                          10               6                  2                 –               –

Tanner Hofland                  5                3                  –                 2               –

Craig Chandler                 1                1                  –                 1              1

Lane Gill                              3                1                  2                2               –

Jerrett Schloredt               3                5                  1                 –               –

Landon Martin                   5                2                  2                3               –

Wyatt Gillespie                  6                6                  –                 1               –

 

Girls Basketball

Stateline Shootout

Sundance – 39, Newcastle – 48

                                              Pts            Reb           Ast              Stl            Blk

Baillee Heaster                  –                 2                –                 –               –

Madison Gill                      13               3                1                 1               –

Aftyn Marchant                  –                 4                2                 1               –

Molly O’Connor                 –                 2                3                 1               2

Nevada Gill                        –                 1                1                 –               –

Teila McInerney               20               6                –                 –               1

Laney Dungey                    2                1                –                 –               –

Teddi Marchant                 2                2                –                 –               –

Sherry Negaard                 2                4                2                 1               –

 

Sundance – 16, Belle Fourche – 60

                                              Pts            Reb           Ast              Stl            Blk

Madison Gill                       8                6                1                 1               –

Aftyn Marchant                 1                2                3                 1               –

Molly O’Connor                 –                 –                 –                 1               –

Nevada Gill                        2                 –                 –                 –               –

Teila McInerney                3                4                1                 2               1

Laney Dungey                    –                 3                1                 –               –

 

Sundance -28, Lead – 38

                                              Pts            Reb           Ast              Stl            Blk

Baillee Heaster                  –                 –                 –                 2               –

Madison Gill                       4                5                1                 3               –

Aftyn Marchant                  –                 3                –                 2               –

Molly O’Connor                 3                4                4                 1               –

Teila McInerney               18               5                –                 7               2

Laney Dungey                    3                2                1                 –               –

Teddi Marchant                 –                 3                1                 –               –

Sherry Negaard                 –                 –                 –                 1               1

 

Sundance vs. Newell

Sundance – 49, Newell – 44

                                              Pts            Reb           Ast              Stl            Blk

Baillee Heaster                  2                 –                 –                 1               –

Madison Gill                      10              10               1                 2               –

Aftyn Marchant                 3                1                –                 –               –

Molly O’Connor                 –                 5                2                 1               1

Teila McInerney               19               6                4                 4               1

Laney Dungey                    –                 1                –                 –               –

Teddi Marchant                 5                1                3                 –               –

Sherry Negaard               10                –                1                 –               –