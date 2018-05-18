Athletic awards

(Photo courtesy Jim O’Connor) Award winners at the Sundance High School Athletic Banquet held Monday, back row left to right: Landon Martin, Hunter Skeens, Brandon Davis, Lane Gill, Kye Taylor, Jerrett Schloredt, Tanner Hofland, Myles Stefanich, Luke Sullivan; front: Braylan Materi, Isaiah Kammerer, Aftyn Marchant, Baillee Heaster, Tacey Martin, Rigan McInerney, Molly O’Connor, Teila McInerney, Madison Gill.
SHS awards were handed out during the annual SHS athletic banquet held on Monday. This year’s winners were as follows:
Football
Most improved – Brandon Davis
Bulldog Award – Braylon Materi
Most Valuable Offensive Back – Tanner Hofland
Most Valuable Defensive Back – Tanner Hofland
Most Valuable Offensive Lineman – Jerrett Schloredt
Most Valuable Defensive Lineman – Jerrett Schloredt
Boys Basketball
Most Improved – Lane Gill
Bulldog Award – Tanner Hofland
Defensive MVP – Kye Taylor
MVP – Braylan Materi
Girls Basketball
Defensive Player of the year – Aftyn Marchant
Offensive Player of the year – Teila McInerney
Rebounder of the year – Rigan McInerney
Bulldog Award – Molly O’Connor
Cross Country
MVP – Isiah Kammerer
MVP – Tori Wheeler
Volleyball
Most Improved: Maria Ruggiero
Bulldog Award: Madison Gill
Blocker of the Year: Katie Griggs
Server of the Year: Molly O’Connor
Setter of the Year: Molly O’Connor
Defensive Player of the Year: Teila McInerney
Offensive Player of the Year: Teila McInerney