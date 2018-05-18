Athletic awards

(Photo courtesy Jim O’Connor) Award winners at the Sundance High School Athletic Banquet held Monday, back row left to right: Landon Martin, Hunter Skeens, Brandon Davis, Lane Gill, Kye Taylor, Jerrett Schloredt, Tanner Hofland, Myles Stefanich, Luke Sullivan; front: Braylan Materi, Isaiah Kammerer, Aftyn Marchant, Baillee Heaster, Tacey Martin, Rigan McInerney, Molly O’Connor, Teila McInerney, Madison Gill.

SHS awards were handed out during the annual SHS athletic banquet held on Monday. This year’s winners were as follows:

Football

Most improved – Brandon Davis

Bulldog Award – Braylon Materi

Most Valuable Offensive Back – Tanner Hofland

Most Valuable Defensive Back – Tanner Hofland

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman – Jerrett Schloredt

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman – Jerrett Schloredt

Boys Basketball

Most Improved – Lane Gill

Bulldog Award – Tanner Hofland

Defensive MVP – Kye Taylor

MVP – Braylan Materi

Girls Basketball

Defensive Player of the year – Aftyn Marchant

Offensive Player of the year – Teila McInerney

Rebounder of the year – Rigan McInerney

Bulldog Award – Molly O’Connor

Cross Country

MVP – Isiah Kammerer

MVP – Tori Wheeler

Volleyball

Most Improved: Maria Ruggiero

Bulldog Award: Madison Gill

Blocker of the Year: Katie Griggs

Server of the Year: Molly O’Connor

Setter of the Year: Molly O’Connor

Defensive Player of the Year: Teila McInerney

Offensive Player of the Year: Teila McInerney