Annette Waldo

Annette (Bernard) Waldo, 98, passed away peacefully February 6, 2018, at the Crossings at Bon Air in Richmond, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sundance, Wyoming; St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Midlothian, Virginia, or your favorite charity.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 7, 2018. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sundance and burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis, South Dakota.

