Amy Collins

Amy Singleton-Collins was born December 3, 1933 to Robert W. and Nettie (Buechle) Steckman at home near Mission, South Dakota. She spent her early years in South Dakota. The family moved to Hulett, Wyoming, in November of 1940. She graduated from High School in 1952 at the top of her class. Amy passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.

On December 26, 1951, she married Robert Singleton in Deadwood, South Dakota. Of this marriage seven children were born. Amy later met and married Steve Collins, and the two made their home in Hulett until her passing. She was a homemaker and later worked for the Postal Service as a clerk and mail carrier until retiring in 2001.

Amy was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church all her life. She was very active in the community belonging to many organizations including the Eastern Star and Rebekah.

Amy is survived by her husband, Steve Collins; three sons, Robert David (Florence) Singleton, Bill (Sally) Singleton and Jon Singleton; two daughters, Meri Hackett and Donna Singleton; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Zelda, Joy, Clair and Wyone and one brother, Fred. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert; two sons, Dale Robert and Donald “Skip” Singleton; a grandson, Bennie Singleton and a sister.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett. Interment will follow in the Hulett Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, the American Diabetes Association, American Parkinson’s Association or the charity of their choice.

