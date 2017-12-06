Allan “Doc” DeCent, 84, passed away at his home at Carlile, Wyoming, on November 24, 2017.

DeCent was born on February 5, 1933, in Wolfred, Minnesota, a son to John and Linal DeCent. Doc, as he was known, married the love of his life, Priscilla Dingman, on January 15, 1960. Doc worked at LTV (iron ore mine) until he retired, then relocated his family to Wyoming.

Doc’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Carmen Mayzsak, Rod (Melony) DeCent, George DeCent; his six step-children, Mary Lou Sherman, Robert (Vickie) Warren, Phyllis (Darald) Bogart, William (Patty) Warren, Bruce (Melinda) Warren and Susan (Steven) Ferrell; 27 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; step-son Kenneth; siblings; two grandsons, Russell and Travis; and two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Gracie.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 30, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Ridge Church in Carlile. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish, South Dakota.